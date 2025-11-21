AI-Powered Subscription Solutions by Subotiz Featured at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subotiz, an emerging fintech platform powering AI-driven subscription and payment solutions, was recently featured at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF 2025), a global stage for innovation in finance and technology.

At SFF 2025, a participating exhibitor demonstrated advanced subscription and billing models using Subotiz's technology in their on-site demos, giving attendees a real-time look at streamlined workflows, personalized experiences, and scalable revenue flows. The demonstration underscored Subotiz's role in advancing more efficient subscription management and improved transaction performance for digital businesses worldwide.

Subotiz's AI-powered payment orchestration layer combines dynamic payment routing, smart retry logic, and automated revenue recovery to maximize authorization rates and reduce churn. The platform supports multiple gateways and alternative payment methods, providing compliance-ready settlement infrastructure that empowers global business expansion.

Offering a white-label option, the infrastructure enables partners to integrate Subotiz technology under their own branding. This flexibility enables payment providers, SaaS platforms, and digital aggregators to deliver customizable recurring payment systems without the need to develop proprietary platforms.

"Subotiz was designed to drive the next era of intelligent and globally connected subscription businesses," said Ryan Yang, Solution Director of Subotiz. "It's exciting to see our platform empowering partners to create smarter, more personalized, and efficient payment experiences worldwide."

About Subotiz

Subotiz is a next-generation subscription and payment infrastructure platform designed for global digital businesses. By combining flexible subscription management, AI-powered automation, and robust compliance capabilities, Subotiz empowers businesses to scale their recurring revenue operations with intelligence and confidence. Subotiz operates independently with a global team bringing together deep expertise in payments, SaaS and AI innovation. Learn more at https://www.subotiz.com/.

SOURCE Subotiz