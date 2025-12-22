Subotiz Enables AI SaaS to Reduce CAC by 30%

As acquisition costs surge, Subotiz's unified revenue infrastructure helps SaaS companies shift from cash-intensive growth to predictable, recurring revenue.

ARCADIA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As customer acquisition costs (CAC) continue to rise, AI-native SaaS companies are facing growing pressure to convert demand into durable, recurring revenue. Subotiz, a next-generation subscription and payment infrastructure platform, today announced new performance results demonstrating how unified revenue operations can dramatically improve conversion, retention, and growth efficiency for AI-driven software businesses.

Subotiz enhances global payment performance through customizable, locale-optimized checkout components that turn the payment step into a conversion driver rather than a point of friction. Its subscription management center allows teams to adjust billing cycles, test pricing strategies, and implement proactive renewal flows, all of which strengthen retention and increase lifetime value.

To support global scale, Subotiz provides an end-to-end revenue infrastructure that integrates payments, subscription management, global tax and compliance frameworks, multi-currency processing, and accelerated payout. This unified foundation reduces operational overhead and gives AI SaaS teams more predictable cash flow as they expand into new markets.

Subotiz's revenue intelligence dashboard displays LTV/CAC data and enables teams to analyze user quality across acquisition channels. By identifying low-retention or low-intent traffic sources, even when initial CAC appears attractive, companies can redirect spend toward channels that deliver sustainable, recurring revenue.

A global AI technology provider adopted Subotiz to address rising CAC and inconsistent payment performance. Within three months, the company reduced CAC by 30 percent and increased Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) to over USD 170,000 after consolidating payments and subscriptions on Subotiz's unified platform.

"Payments and subscriptions are no longer back-office functions; they're core growth levers," said Jeff Li, CEO of Subotiz. "By unifying payments, subscriptions, and revenue intelligence, we help teams convert acquisition spend into predictable, long-term revenue."

About Subotiz

Subotiz is a next-generation subscription and payment infrastructure platform designed for global digital businesses. By combining flexible subscription management, AI-powered automation, and robust compliance capabilities, Subotiz empowers businesses to scale their recurring revenue operations with intelligence and confidence. Subotiz operates independently with a global team bringing together deep expertise in payments, SaaS and AI innovation. Learn more at https://www.subotiz.com/.

