AI-Powered Tumor Microenvironment Analysis Predicts Treatment Outcomes in NSCLC Patients with EGFR Mutation: Groundbreaking Studies to be Presented by Lunit at SITC 2023

Six posters featuring the Lunit SCOPE suite and new insights into the tumor microenvironment are to be showcased at the SITC 2023 Annual Meeting

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the presentation of six studies at the upcoming SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place from November 1 to 5, in San Diego, California.

During this year's meeting, Lunit plans to highlight the predictive value and analytical power of its Lunit SCOPE suite in various types of cancer, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Lunit AI-powered TIL analyzer, Lunit SCOPE IO

A collaborative study with the Samsung Medical Center assessed tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) using AI-powered spatial analysis with Lunit SCOPE IO in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients pre- and post-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) treatment. The study found that EGFR-TKI affects the immune landscape of EGFR-mutated NSCLC as higher PD-L1 expression and differential immune phenotypes. Patients with an inflamed immune phenotype after EGFR-TKI treatment showed a more favorable response to subsequent immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) treatment. The study found that inflamed immune phenotype after EGFR-TKI treatment showed a higher overall response (OR; 40.0% vs. 7.5%) and better progression-free survival (PFS; 4.1 vs. 1.4 months) than other immune phenotype groups (excluded and desert type) to ICI treatment.

In another study, Lunit assessed the distribution of TILs in six subtypes of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and their association with driver mutations. By analyzing The Cancer Genome Atlas breast cancer dataset using Lunit SCOPE IO, the study found that the immunomodulatory (IM) subtype of TNBC has a significantly higher mean intratumoral (iTIL), stromal (sTIL), and total TIL (tTIL) score than other TNBC subtypes. Additionally, TNBC samples with PIK3CA mutation/amplification or PTEN loss and BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation each showed a higher total TIL score than those without mutation. This demonstrates that the TIL distribution can be a valuable biomarker for navigating the optimal treatment strategy in TNBC.

Lunit also explored the correlation between methylation burden and AI-based immune phenotype in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) Pan-Cancer Atlas dataset, which included 22 tumor types and a total of 6243 samples. The study found that the degree of methylation aberrancy in cancer is linked with TIL infiltration in the tumor microenvironment (TME) assessed by Lunit SCOPE IO.

Another study investigated the effect of tumor fragmentation index (TFI), the number of tumor fragments per total tumor area, in TME. In the study, a total of 7,472 TCGA H&E whole-slide images across 23 cancer types were analyzed with Lunit SCOPE IO. The study found that tumors with high TFI are closely correlated with high fibroblast infiltration but showed low IFNG, IL1A, and IL17A, genes that trigger inflammation as cancer grows.

"We are excited to be back to this year's SITC with our six groundbreaking studies that demonstrate the potential of our Lunit SCOPE suite in guiding treatment strategies for NSCLC and TNBC. We've also found valuable biomarkers and correlations that could lead to predictive information about patients' immune response and the metastatic potential of the cancer tumor," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Through our participation in the SITC conference, we will continue to back the efficacy of our Lunit SCOPE suite. At the same time, we are committed to seeking collaborations with healthcare giants worldwide to further our mission of advancing tailored cancer treatment."

Visit Lunit's booth at SITC 2023 at Booth #227 to learn more about these pioneering studies. To schedule a meeting with the Lunit team, please reach out to [email protected] .

Lunit's Abstracts at SITC 2023

About Lunit

Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences, including ASCO and AACR.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

About Lunit SCOPE

Lunit SCOPE is a suite of AI-powered software that analyzes tissue slide images for digital pathology and AI biomarker development, aiming to optimize workflow and facilitate more accurate and predictive clinical data for clinicians and researchers.

Lunit SCOPE platform offers multiple AI-powered tissue analysis products and assays that can streamline digital pathology workflow and diagnostics and enhance the drug development process.

Lunit SCOPE IO analyzes the tumor microenvironment (TME) based on H&E analysis and provides AI-based predictive clinical outcome information. In addition, AI-driven Immunohistochemistry (IHC) slide analysis services are offered through products such as Lunit SCOPE PD-L1, Lunit SCOPE HER2, Lunit SCOPE ER/PR, and others.

SOURCE Lunit