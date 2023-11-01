AI-Powered Tumor Microenvironment Analysis Predicts Treatment Outcomes in NSCLC Patients with EGFR Mutation: Groundbreaking Studies to be Presented by Lunit at SITC 2023

News provided by

Lunit

01 Nov, 2023, 09:08 ET

  • Six posters featuring the Lunit SCOPE suite and new insights into the tumor microenvironment are to be showcased at the SITC 2023 Annual Meeting

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the presentation of six studies at the upcoming SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place from November 1 to 5, in San Diego, California.

During this year's meeting, Lunit plans to highlight the predictive value and analytical power of its Lunit SCOPE suite in various types of cancer, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Continue Reading
Lunit AI-powered TIL analyzer, Lunit SCOPE IO
Lunit AI-powered TIL analyzer, Lunit SCOPE IO

A collaborative study with the Samsung Medical Center assessed tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) using AI-powered spatial analysis with Lunit SCOPE IO in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients pre- and post-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) treatment. The study found that EGFR-TKI affects the immune landscape of EGFR-mutated NSCLC as higher PD-L1 expression and differential immune phenotypes. Patients with an inflamed immune phenotype after EGFR-TKI treatment showed a more favorable response to subsequent immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) treatment. The study found that inflamed immune phenotype after EGFR-TKI treatment showed a higher overall response (OR; 40.0% vs. 7.5%) and better progression-free survival (PFS; 4.1 vs. 1.4 months) than other immune phenotype groups (excluded and desert type) to ICI treatment.

In another study, Lunit assessed the distribution of TILs in six subtypes of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and their association with driver mutations. By analyzing The Cancer Genome Atlas breast cancer dataset using Lunit SCOPE IO, the study found that the immunomodulatory (IM) subtype of TNBC has a significantly higher mean intratumoral (iTIL), stromal (sTIL), and total TIL (tTIL) score than other TNBC subtypes. Additionally, TNBC samples with PIK3CA mutation/amplification or PTEN loss and BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation each showed a higher total TIL score than those without mutation. This demonstrates that the TIL distribution can be a valuable biomarker for navigating the optimal treatment strategy in TNBC.

Lunit also explored the correlation between methylation burden and AI-based immune phenotype in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) Pan-Cancer Atlas dataset, which included 22 tumor types and a total of 6243 samples. The study found that the degree of methylation aberrancy in cancer is linked with TIL infiltration in the tumor microenvironment (TME) assessed by Lunit SCOPE IO.

Another study investigated the effect of tumor fragmentation index (TFI), the number of tumor fragments per total tumor area, in TME. In the study, a total of 7,472 TCGA H&E whole-slide images across 23 cancer types were analyzed with Lunit SCOPE IO. The study found that tumors with high TFI are closely correlated with high fibroblast infiltration but showed low IFNG, IL1A, and IL17A, genes that trigger inflammation as cancer grows.

"We are excited to be back to this year's SITC with our six groundbreaking studies that demonstrate the potential of our Lunit SCOPE suite in guiding treatment strategies for NSCLC and TNBC. We've also found valuable biomarkers and correlations that could lead to predictive information about patients' immune response and the metastatic potential of the cancer tumor," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Through our participation in the SITC conference, we will continue to back the efficacy of our Lunit SCOPE suite. At the same time, we are committed to seeking collaborations with healthcare giants worldwide to further our mission of advancing tailored cancer treatment."

Visit Lunit's booth at SITC 2023 at Booth #227 to learn more about these pioneering studies. To schedule a meeting with the Lunit team, please reach out to [email protected].

Lunit's Abstracts at SITC 2023

No.

Abstract
No. #

Title

Type

1

202

Spatial analysis of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in tumor microenvironment in non-small cell lung cancer patients who have resistance after EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors 

Poster

2

961

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in tumor microenvironment assessed by artificial intelligence powered H&E image analyzer is correlated with immunomodulatory subtype of triple-negative breast cancer

Poster

3

1446

Pan-cancer methylation analysis reveals a significant correlation of immune-desert phenotype with methylation aberrancy

Poster

4

1293

Fragmented pattern of tumor mass is related to fibroblast activation mitigating spatial interaction between tumor and immune cells

Poster

5

1308

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered immune phenotyping based on programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) immunohistochemistry (IHC) in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC)

Poster

6

614

Safety and efficacy of YBL-006, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody, in advanced solid tumors including G3 NET/NEC: Results from a phase 1/2a study

Poster

About Lunit
Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences, including ASCO and AACR.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

About Lunit SCOPE
Lunit SCOPE is a suite of AI-powered software that analyzes tissue slide images for digital pathology and AI biomarker development, aiming to optimize workflow and facilitate more accurate and predictive clinical data for clinicians and researchers.

Lunit SCOPE platform offers multiple AI-powered tissue analysis products and assays that can streamline digital pathology workflow and diagnostics and enhance the drug development process.

Lunit SCOPE IO analyzes the tumor microenvironment (TME) based on H&E analysis and provides AI-based predictive clinical outcome information. In addition, AI-driven Immunohistochemistry (IHC) slide analysis services are offered through products such as Lunit SCOPE PD-L1, Lunit SCOPE HER2, Lunit SCOPE ER/PR, and others.

SOURCE Lunit

Also from this source

Lunit Joins as an Associate Partner with the World Economic Forum

Lunit Joins as an Associate Partner with the World Economic Forum

Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, has expanded its collaboration with the...
Lunit Enters into Research Collaboration to Explore the Use of AI to Improve the Effectiveness of Immunotherapy

Lunit Enters into Research Collaboration to Explore the Use of AI to Improve the Effectiveness of Immunotherapy

Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced a research collaboration...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.