AI Promises to Accelerate Weed Science Advancements

WSSA experts work to integrate AI into emerging sustainable weed-control technologies

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) and its member scientists are continually exploring ways to facilitate increased knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems. More recently, WSSA and its committee on Sensing, Automation, and Precision Technologies (SAPT) have been collaborating with government, academia and private industries to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into technologies that will sustainably control weeds and invasive plants and minimize their negative impact.

"Just last week we had an excellent discussion on AI in weed science research, teaching and extension at the Southern Weed Science Society (SWSS) annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee," says Lee Van Wychen, WSSA's executive director of science policy. "In January, the Northeastern Weed Science Society conference featured an AI in Extension workshop, led by Kurt Vollmer, University of Maryland, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. In February, WSSA also hosted a symposium on sensing, automation, and precision weed control technologies during its annual meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina."

According to Becca Hayne, director of science policy and regulatory affairs for CropLife America – who co-led the technology discussions in Nashville along with Shawn Askew, SWSS president-elect – AI will likely play a significant role in herbicide discovery and registration. "The Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) plays a critical role in reviewing pesticide registrations, and it's important the agency has the resources and modern tools needed to do that work efficiently," says Hayne. "Each year, OPP reviews thousands of applications supported by extensive scientific studies and statutory timelines. Innovations like artificial intelligence—used with strong safeguards and human oversight—can help streamline scientific review and bring important new tools to growers sooner."

Askew agrees that AI has the potential to transform herbicide discovery by accelerating research, improving precision, and reducing costs. "While AI holds great promise for creating more effective and sustainable herbicides, challenges such as data quality and human verified regulatory approval must be carefully managed," he says. "With continued innovation, AI could help address the growing problem of herbicide resistance while making agriculture more efficient and Eco-friendlier."

Van Wychen points out that the U.S. House of Representative's Science Committee recently held a hearing on AI and pesticide discovery that sought to "explore how artificial intelligence is transforming the industry by enhancing key functions such as research and development, testing, production, compliance, safety, reviews, and applications, …to ensure the U.S. maintains global leadership in AI-driven scientific and technological agricultural advancements."

Overall, Van Wychen says WSSA is pleased with the direction that the U.S. House of Representatives Science Committee is taking on this matter. "We're looking forward to helping Congressional leaders and their staff facilitate future developments," he says. "At some point, using AI technologies to submit herbicide registrations should cut in half the current herbicide registration backlog. In some cases, we see registrations that are taking five to six years, which is way too long. However, we will also need to establish human verification of AI-generated registration submissions."

Van Wychen also notes that the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) report is helping by encouraging increased investment in precision agriculture and research. More specifically, it states, "USDA and EPA will prioritize research and programs to help growers adopt precision agricultural techniques, including remote sensing and precision application technologies that will further optimize crop applications. The research and programs should emphasize ways in which precision technology can help to decrease pesticide volumes, improve the soil microbiome, and have a significant financial benefit for growers."

WSSA's February symposium in Raleigh also helped highlight AI as a potential catalyst in moving Weed Science advancements forward, says Lauren Lazaro, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Precision Agriculture, University of Georgia, and WSSA SAPT Committee member.

"The symposium was very well attended and received, and the presentations showed the extensive potential for AI to contribute to future weed-science advancements," she says. "The different perspectives from various people in industry, academia, and government agencies on AI and precision agriculture generated some great conversations, insights and ideas for possible collaboration."

For the rest of 2026, the WSSA and its SAPT committee will focus on three priorities:

Maintaining information on existing and emerging precision, automated, and weed sensing technologies that apply to weed management Encouraging research and educational initiatives that advance the development, evaluation, and adoption of emerging weed control technologies, promote public understanding of the benefits, challenges, and risks of emerging weed control technologies, and Facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and communication among engineers, economists, social scientists, pest control professionals, and regulatory agencies on emerging weed control technologies.

To learn more about WSSA and its science policy, visit: https://wssa.net/society/science-policy/.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America is a nonprofit scientific society, founded in 1956 to encourage and facilitate the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and strengthens cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit www.wssa.net.

SOURCE Weed Science Society of America