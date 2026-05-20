AI Pushes Business Banking from Experimentation to Execution; Alkami Webinar Explores What Leaders Are Doing Differently

Featuring insights from Jim Marous, Tradition Capital Bank, and SRP Federal Credit Union on what sets the most digitally mature financial institutions apart in 2026

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced an upcoming webinar hosted by ProSight Financial Association, "Digital Maturity in Motion: What Business & Commercial Leaders Are Doing Differently in 2026." The webinar will take place on May 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. CT. The session builds on Alkami's recently released research, The 2026 Update to the Business Banking Digital Maturity Model, offering financial institutions a deeper look at how leading organizations are turning data and artificial intelligence (AI) strategies into measurable execution.

As business and commercial clients demand faster onboarding, more personalized experiences, and real-time fraud protection, financial institutions are under increasing pressure to modernize. The webinar will explore how digitally mature banks and credit unions are responding by aligning data, workflows, and decisioning across the banking lifecycle, from account opening and onboarding to servicing and fraud prevention.

"Serving small businesses in Georgia and South Carolina, our strategy has always been to pair strong, local relationships with an equally strong digital banking experience," said Molly Jones, director of business services at SRP Federal Credit Union. "For us, that means making it easier for business members to originate ACH, send wires, manage deposits, and protect their accounts in one place. That coordinated suite of solutions is helping us expand our treasury and cash management offerings and proactively deepen the business relationships that matter most to SRP Federal Credit Union."

The webinar will explore three key areas where leading institutions are differentiating themselves:

Digital account opening and onboarding: Streamlining funding, automating identity verification, and enabling self-service to reduce friction and accelerate time to activation

Streamlining funding, automating identity verification, and enabling self-service to reduce friction and accelerate time to activation Fraud prevention: Embedding intelligent, real-time controls earlier in the client journey to mitigate risk before losses occur

Embedding intelligent, real-time controls earlier in the client journey to mitigate risk before losses occur Employee experience and enablement: Empowering teams with unified data, modern tools, and targeted training to improve productivity and deliver consistent outcomes

Thirty-nine percent of financial institutions who participated in the research study indicated they are already implementing AI agents for select use cases at their institutions. At the center of this application is data readiness. The discussion will also examine how clean, connected data helps banking leaders drive broader, organization-wide impact using AI and AI agents.

"Over the past year, we've seen a clear shift from AI experimentation to real execution," said Jim Marous, owner and chief executive officer of the Digital Banking Report. "In the webinar, we'll hear from two banking leaders as they share their organization's digital maturity results, how they're building their business and commercial strategies, and their approach to using data and AI as part of their operating rhythm."

Featured speakers include:

Jim Marous, owner and chief executive officer, Digital Banking Report

Molly Jones, director of business services, SRP Federal Credit Union

Matt Bleecker, senior vice president treasury management product & strategy, Tradition Capital Bank

Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management, Alkami

To register for the webinar, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.