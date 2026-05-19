FVSBank Partners with MANTL to Accelerate Deposit Growth with Omnichannel Account Opening

Wisconsin-based bank will unify digital and in-branch account opening journeys to streamline operations and deliver faster, more intuitive account opening for business and retail customers

PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced a new partnership between MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, and FVSBank, a mutual bank headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Through this partnership, MANTL will help FVSBank modernize its deposit account opening process for business and retail customers to accelerate deposit growth, elevate customer and employee experiences, and streamline operations across the institution.

With the full omnichannel suite of MANTL Onboarding & Account Opening solutions, FVSBank will deliver a seamless, consistent account opening experience across both digital and in-branch channels. Retail customers will be able to open deposit accounts online in under five minutes and in-branch in less than 10 minutes. Business customers will benefit from similarly efficient experiences, with most accounts opened online in under 10 minutes and a simplified in-branch process.

A key priority for the bank is expanding digital product availability, enabling customers to open all deposit account types—including specialty accounts—anytime, anywhere. By integrating MANTL with its core, FVSBank will support real-time account opening while simplifying back-office operations. The result is a unified experience that meets customers where they are and drives higher conversion and deposit growth.

"Today's customers expect banking to be simple, fast, and available on their terms," said Ryan Galligan, chief operations officer at FVSBank. "With MANTL, we're delivering an account opening experience that works seamlessly online and in-branch, reduces friction, and gets customers up and running quickly. Just as importantly, it helps our teams spend less time on manual tasks and more time building real relationships—supporting growth while delivering a modern banking experience."

With MANTL, FVSBank will be able to automate more than 85% of application decisions, including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) checks, as well as product setup, funding, and core booking, reducing manual intervention and increasing operational efficiency.

"MANTL is excited to partner with FVSBank to deliver a modern, truly omnichannel account opening experience across its physical and digital banking channels," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami. "Their commitment to meeting customers wherever they choose to bank aligns with our focus on reducing friction, improving conversion, and creating a more efficient experience for both customers and employees."

To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, click here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About FVSBank

FVSBank is a trusted mutual bank committed to providing personalized banking solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. With a focus on fostering strong relationships, we aim to help our customers achieve financial success while strengthening the communities we serve.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.