AI Rescues a Stagnant PC Market

BELMONT, Mass., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Research Group, a market research firm specializing in forecasting technology markets announces the free availability of its updated U.S. Personal Devices 2024-2028 Forecast Report, as well as a New US AI Personal Device Market Size and Forecast 2024-2034.

Market Overview

United States Total Personal Device Recent History and Forecast United States AI Enabled Personal Devices Percent of Total Personl Devices Forecast

DRG's current forecast model projects that Unit Shipments for Consumer and Enterprise Personal Computing and Communication Devices will experience slightly rising growth rates starting in 2025 driven by the introduction of new AI Enabled PCs, Tablets and Phones.

United States Total Personal Device Unit Shipments (M)



2023 2024 AGR 2028 CAGR '24-'28 Desktop PCs













Desktop PCs 13.7 12.7 -7.1 % 14.3 0.8 % Mobile PCs













Traditional 42.7 41.9 -1.8 % 44.7 0.9 %

Convertible 7.6 9.1 19.5 % 9.5 4.6 % Total Mobile PCs 50.3 51.0 1.5 % 54.2 1.5 %













Total PCs

64.0 63.7 -0.4 % 68.5 1.4 % Tablets













Detachable 19.2 20.5 6.7 % 26.7 6.8 %

Slate 14.7 14.8 0.8 % 14.9 0.3 % Total Tablets

33.9 35.3 4.2 % 41.7 4.2 %













Total PCs and Tablets 97.9 99.1 1.2 % 110.2

Mobile Phones











Standard Phones 5.1 4.9 -5.4 % 3.8 -5.7 %

Smartphones 130.6 126.3 -3.3 % 123.0 -1.2 % Total Mobile Phones 135.7 131.1 -3.4 % 126.8 -1.3 % Total











Total Personal Devices 233.6 230.2 -1.5 % 237.0 0.3 % ∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2024)







The major forecasting challenge over the past three years has been understanding the disruptive changes to household and business demand for computing and communication personal device, caused by the pandemic and the subsequent policies and procedures designed to mitigate its damaging effects. That period is now over and the new challenge is to gain a better understand of how AI Enabled Personal Computing Devices will restore demand to pre-pandemic levels and above.

Looking longer-term we see AI as the next major creative/destructive innovation event. As in the past, there is a lag, usually longer than expected, from the introduction of a new innovation to the full realization of it potential. Yet, AI (or the promise of AI) is here, and will have a significant impact on the demand for Personal Computing Devices by individual, households, businesses, and government entities.

Developer and vendors, distributors and marketers, investors, and business and consumer buyers/users all are facing important near-term and long-term decisions that require a greater clarity and understanding about the future of AI Enabled Personal Devices (AIEPDs). DRG can provide that greater clarity and understands of the market for total PCs, Tablets, and Phones, as well as the emerging AI Enabled market, with its market size and 10-Year forecasts developed using its proprietary EquilibriumSolver (EQS) methodology and application.S

EquilibriumSolver (EQS) is a forecasting methodology and application that utilizes a combination of long-term market trends, current unit shipments and revenue data, as well as analyst assessments of influencing economic, demographic, and market factors.

Our three most current forecast reports are freely available from our web site.

DRG's United States PC, Tablet and Mobile Phone Market Size and Forecast to 2028.

DRG's United States AI Enabled PC, Tablet and Smart Phone Market Size and Forecast to 2034

DRG's United States Business Demographic Total Available Market Forecast to 2028

For more information about our forecasts, methodology, or custom engagement, please call or email DRG.

About Daniel Research Group

DRG is a market research and consulting firm servicing technology clients. Its primary focus is developing custom market models and forecasts utilizing proprietary methodologies and algorithms developed over more than 35 years, as well as traditional market research methodologies.

