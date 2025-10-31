The Leading Player in On-Device AI Is Realizing the Physical AI Era While Drawing Wall Street's Attention

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI begins to sustainably generate tangible value, global AI semiconductor innovator DEEPX (CEO Lokwon Kim) today announced it was recently selected as a 'Sustainable and Responsible AI Innovation Company' at the MINDS Awards hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on October 29, and was previously invited to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) International Day on October 23. At NYSE, DEEPX was chosen as a representative company among 230 privately held technology leaders from 27 countries, as well as taking part in the Closing Bell ceremony and conducting an official interview.

AI Semiconductor Innovator DEEPX Recognized by NYSE and WEF

Recognition on two of the world's most influential stages underscores DEEPX's central role in the global AI transformation — particularly in addressing the question: 'Where and how should AI operate?'

DEEPX was founded on CEO Lokwon Kim's philosophy that "AI is a tool to overcome human ignorance and represents the next leap for human civilization." This vision extends beyond technology itself to "AI living in the real world, not confined to data centers" — the realization of physical AI.

To achieve this, DEEPX has developed on-device AI semiconductors that execute AI computations directly within devices, without relying on the cloud. This approach simultaneously addresses power consumption, latency, and security challenges — enabling AI infrastructure that operates instantly for real-world applications such as robotics, mobility, smart cities, and industrial automation.

DEEPX's core technology allows even large AI models with billions of parameters to run at GPU-level performance in an ultra-low-power envelope of just 2 to 5 watts. Independent testing has verified up to 20 times greater power efficiency compared with GPUs and roughly 90 percent lower system cost. Mass-production deployments are already underway at Hyundai Motor Robotics Lab, POSCO DX, Baidu, LGUplus, and other companies.

DEEPX's growth is inspired by two strands of industrial DNA. Firstly, Arm's philosophy: Just as Arm led the mobile revolution, DEEPX has achieved 'AI semiconductors that transcend the limits of power and heat' through its ultra-low-power NPU technology. The now-famous 'Butter Test' — the only chip that didn't melt butter, showcased at CES and Computex — visually proved DEEPX's industry-leading power efficiency and thermal control.

Second, Qualcomm's strategy: Mirroring Qualcomm's market dominance built on its CDMA foundational patents, DEEPX has assembled a portfolio of more than 400 global patents covering everything from NPU architecture to operational design. According to Forbes, DEEPX currently holds more US-registered NPU patents than other leading players combined.

Leveraging its technological strength and IP strategy, DEEPX began mass production of its first-generation AI chip, the DX-M1, in July 2025. The company is now collaborating with over 50 global partners in robotics, industrial automation, and physical security systems to drive large-scale production and real-world deployment of its on-device AI solutions.

DEEPX is now developing its second-generation NPU based on Samsung's 2nm process. The chip can execute generative AI models ranging from 2 billion to 10 billion parameters directly on-device while consuming only approximately 5 watts of power. This innovation is expected to reduce data-center dependency by over 80 percent and expand global AI-infrastructure capacity fivefold — without adding new servers. CEO Lokwon Kim continues to lead R&D guided by the belief that AI becomes everyday intelligence only when it operates within industries, cities, homes, and robots.

DEEPX's dual recognition by the WEF and NYSE carries profound symbolism. The WEF — the center of policy and philosophy — and the NYSE — the center of markets and capital — have together validated the same vision: that AI can evolve in ways that benefit humanity and the planet while remaining economically viable and globally competitive.

This recognition transcends the significance of a typical technology award. It represents a real-world case study proving that ethics, efficiency, and sustainability can coexist through both technology and business.

DEEPX is more than a semiconductor design company. It seeks to change the world not by the speed of technology, but by its direction. Guided by its vision of 'AI for Everyone and Everywhere,' DEEPX aims to create a world where AI transcends the limits of technology, society, and resources — thinking and responding autonomously across every aspect of human life and seamlessly integrated into industries, cities, and daily routines.

Learn more at https://deepx.ai/.

Media contact

Ella Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE DEEPX