DEEPX Named a "What Not to Miss" Exhibitor by CTA for Second Consecutive Year at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a global leader in ultra-low-power AI semiconductors, has once again been featured in the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) "What Not To Miss" guide for CES 2026, marking the company's second consecutive year on this prestigious list.

In the official CES 2026 guide, DEEPX is highlighted alongside industry titans such as AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Samsung Electronics as being recognized as one of the companies shaping the future of practical, real-world AI. Each year, the CTA curates a list of standout technologies and exhibitors that attendees should prioritize. The 2026 edition places special emphasis on practical AI technologies deployed in real-world physical environments—a domain where DEEPX is leading the charge.

Making a bold statement on the main floor with the opening of CES 2026, DEEPX unveiled an expansive standalone booth (#8745) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The exhibition goes beyond merely showcasing semiconductor chips; it offers an immersive experience demonstrating how DEEPX's "Physical AI" technology is live-operating across diverse industrial environments, including robotics, mobility, smart factories, and intelligent infrastructure.

Three Key Highlights at CES 2026

Showcasing Leadership on the Global Main Stage: DEEPX is taking center stage in the LVCC North Hall, the hub for the world's leading tech companies. This move reinforces its transition from a promising startup to a global AI infrastructure provider.

Global "Physical AI Alliance" Showcase: The booth features commercially deployable AI solutions developed in collaboration with global partners, including Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab, Baidu PaddlePaddle, Ultralytics, Advantech, AAEON, Sixfab, Dell, Supermicro, Ampere, and HP, spanning hardware, software, and system integration.

Driving Real Business Results: DEEPX is hosting relay meetings in private conference rooms within the booth to facilitate pre-scheduled one-on-one discussions with global buyers, partners, and investors, aiming to accelerate tangible business partnerships and contracts.

During CES 2026, DEEPX will host an official CTA media briefing, where the company will share its business strategy and next-generation AI semiconductor roadmap with global media.

Additionally, DEEPX has been selected as a featured participant in CES Foundry, CTA's newly launched studio program focused on AI and quantum technologies. The Foundry brings together innovators, investors, and policymakers, with DEEPX joining industry leaders like AMD and NVIDIA in featured sessions.

<About DEEPX>

DEEPX is a global AI semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power, high-performance on-device AI solutions. The company develops AI accelerators and computing platforms that deliver real-time intelligence with exceptional energy efficiency. With over 400 global patents, DEEPX collaborates with leading enterprises across robotics, smart manufacturing, security, mobility, and AI infrastructure, expanding its presence across the U.S., Europe, China, and Taiwan.

