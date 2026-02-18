AI skills enhancement is a high priority for active job seekers, new CompTIA report reveals

3 in 10 workers are actively exploring their employment options

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Active job seekers are striving to build their artificial intelligence (AI) skills to strengthen their qualifications for new career opportunities, according to new research by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

"CompTIA Job Seeker Trends", a biannual report that takes a broad-based look at career exploration, finds that 87% of active job seekers believe digital fluency skills are important in today's workforce. Learning the fundamentals of AI tops the list of skills to develop.

About 31% of the U.S. labor market reported pursuing a new job or career change during the past three months (November 2025 – January 2026). That percentage translates to approximately 53 million active job seekers. Younger workers (age 18-34) are the most active, with 61% reporting they are seeking a new job.

The healthy level of activity is occurring at a time where a higher percentage of job seekers (43%) believe the job market is weak, compared to 24% who feel the market is strong and 33% average.

"This pattern points to a split in the labor market, a 'K-shaped' economy, where some job seekers feel confident about hiring and career change prospects, while others are stepping up their search out of concern for stability and a desire for greater job security," said Amy Carrado, senior director, research and market intelligence, CompTIA.

All types of workers, whether they are actively seeking a new job or staying where they are, have clear expectations for employer support in using AI on the job. They want training on how to use AI tools effectively in their job role; clear guidance and policies on the use of AI in the workplace; reassurance that responsible use will not put their job at risk; and time during work hours to practice and build their AI skills.

Why workers are (or are not) in the job market

Factors prompting workers to look for new jobs include a change in their financial situation (more prevalent among workers earning less than $50,000 annually and those in the $50,000-$100,000 range); changes in life priorities; feeling stuck in a rut and wanting something new; and burnout or stress (a slightly higher factor among workers in the 18-34 age segment).

Workers not currently seeking new opportunities cite several life factors. They can't leave their current job without securing a new job; they do not have a financial cushion to look for or consider a new job; they can't relocate for a new job; and they can't sell or buy a house for a job change. Younger workers, especially Gen Z, report higher rates of mobility and housing constraints.

Active job seekers are considering a mix of career fields, with these as their top options.

Sales, marketing, retail, real estate or related Hospitality, food, travel, tourism Healthcare or medical Technology, IT, cybersecurity, data, software, AI or IT project management Business, financial, accounting, analyst or operations

Those who are considering technology jobs may be doing so at an opportune time. Recent CompTIA research finds that employer job postings for tech occupations totaled more than 465,000 in January, a 4% increase from the prior month.1

A confidence gap – a belief that working in technology is not possible due to real or perceived barriers – remains a challenge to drawing more people into the tech workforce. Yet job seekers see clear onramps into tech job roles. Earning a technical industry‑recognized certification is the top strategy they cite for pursuing a tech career, followed by training in an in‑demand technical skill.

"CompTIA Job Seeker Trends" is based on a mid-January survey of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults evenly segmented between active job seekers and non-seekers. The survey was conducted by Morning Consult The report is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/job-seeker-trends/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

1 CompTIA Tech Jobs Report, Feb. 11, 2026.

SOURCE CompTIA