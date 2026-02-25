CompTIA AI Help Desk Essentials brings AI proficiency to tech support teams

Newest job-role specific AI course from leader in IT training and certifications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech support professionals interested in elevating their proficiency with artificial intelligence (AI) tools have a new learning resource available from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

CompTIA AI Help Desk Essentials is a hands-on, scenario-driven course designed to equip IT support professionals with the skills they need to use off-the-shelf generative AI chatbots effectively in their daily help desk work. It's the latest addition to the CompTIA AI Essentials Series of courses on the fundamentals of working with AI generally, and in job-specific roles.

"Companies are deploying AI assistants in many operational areas with expectations of greater efficiencies and productivity," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer, CompTIA. "Too often, though, they fail to provide their employees with the necessary training to effectively use these tools. This 'AI fluency gap' keeps organizations from achieving the desired return on their AI investments."

CompTIA Essentials Series courses are built on a research-based instructional framework that ensures learners not only understand key concepts but can confidently apply them to real-world job tasks aligned to defined course objectives.

With CompTIA AI Help Desk Essentials, learners practice using AI chatbots while applying responsible and secure AI usage practices appropriate for IT environments. The curriculum is vendor-neutral and aligns to common IT service management workflows, tools and tasks, including:

summarizing and routing incoming tickets

generating clarifying questions

diagnosing incidents

analyzing logs and error messages

drafting user-facing communications, and

creating reusable support documentation.

"AI can dramatically improve help desk performance, but only if technicians know how to apply it correctly," said Henry Mann, senior director, product development, CompTIA. "This course gives support professionals practical, real-world experience using AI to analyze logs, clarify issues and communicate clearly with users. This all drives faster ticket resolution, more accurate diagnoses and measurable gains in productivity."

A built-in competency assessment at the conclusion of the course enables learners to validate their proficiency using AI in help desk tasks.

The CompTIA Essentials Series also includes courses in AI, AI prompting, business, cloud computing, marketing, project management, sales and soft skills.

