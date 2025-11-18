AI-Stroke Raises $4.6M Seed Round to Advance AI-Powered Stroke Triaging Before CT Scan

PARIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-Stroke, a French MedTech startup developing an "AI neurologist" to accelerate pre-CT stroke triaging, today announced the completion of a $4.6 million seed round led by Heka, the BrainTech-focused vehicle of Newfund VC, with participation from prominent angel investors and Bpifrance.

The funds will support AI-Stroke's upcoming FDA regulatory pathway and multi-site clinical studies across leading U.S. stroke centers.

Founded in 2022 by engineers, physicians, and former investors, AI-Stroke works to turn any smartphone or tablet into a rapid stroke-assessment tool. Paramedics or triage nurses record a 30-second video; the AI analyzes facial symmetry, arm movement, and speech to detect stroke signs within seconds — before hospital CT imaging.

Built on the world's largest clinically annotated stroke-video dataset — 20,000 videos and 6 million images — AI-Stroke's system detects 2 times more true stroke cases in a study with 2,000 EMS personnel. Fully compatible with U.S. pre-hospital protocols such as FAST and CPSS, adoption will be seamless.

AI-Stroke also welcomed 4 world-renowned stroke experts to its Medical Advisory Board:

Dr. Gregory W. Albers, Director of the Stanford Stroke Center & Co-founder of RapidAI

Prof. Gary Ford, Oxford University Hospitals & NICE (UK), co-developer of the FAST test

Dr. Sean Savitz, Director, Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease, UTHealth Houston (Texas Medical Center)

Dr. Pankajavalli Ramakrishnan, neurointervention specialist, Westchester Medical Center Health Network (New York)

"This round strengthens our mission to equip every ambulance and emergency department with AI-driven neurological support," said Cédric Javault, CEO of AI-Stroke. "By shortening the time to treatment, we can save more lives and improve outcomes worldwide." Simon Jiafeng Li, Chief Business Officer, added: "With new funds and this distinguished advisory team on board, we're ready to make AI-powered stroke detection a new standard of care." Constant Beroulle, Investor at Newfund Heka, commented: "AI-Stroke delivers a smart, easy-to-adopt solution to a critical, yet underserved medical need — the pre-hospital triaging of stroke. We're proud to back the team as they scale internationally and bring their technology to the U.S. market."

About AI-Stroke:

AI-Stroke SAS is a Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD) company developing the world's first AI neurologist for pre-hospital stroke triage.

