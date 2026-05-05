AI Systems Security Market to Rise from Zero to Nearly $8 B by 2030, According to Dell'Oro Group Roughly 60 Vendors Racing to Secure Enterprise AI Models, Agents, and Workflows

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the emerging AI Systems Security (AISS) market is forecast to grow from essentially zero to nearly $8 B by 2030 as enterprises move AI applications, models, and agents into production. AISS has moved from concept to competitive market quickly, with nearly 60 vendors spanning model and component security, AI validation and red teaming, AI security posture management, runtime guardrails, and agent security.

"Enterprise AI spend is moving beyond chat and copilots into systems that retrieve data, call tools, maintain memory, and take action, creating a new security category around the AI system itself," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "The vendor rush reflects a broader buyer problem: security teams must now govern not just where workloads run, but how AI systems reason, retrieve, invoke tools, and act," added Sanchez.

The newly renamed AI and Cloud-native Security Advanced Research Report—formerly the Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report—defines AISS as securing AI applications, models, agents, prompts, retrieval paths, memory, tool use, orchestration logic, and runtime behavior. It continues to cover Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), reflecting how production AI systems increasingly rely on cloud-native architectures, shared lifecycle workflows, and many of the same operational buyers.

Additional highlights from the AI and Cloud-native Security April 2026 Advanced Research Report:

The broader enterprise AI systems spend base, anchoring the forecast, is expected to reach nearly $400B by 2030, underscoring that the AISS opportunity is tied to production AI adoption rather than public cloud spending alone.

Runtime/control is expected to become the decisive AISS battleground as prompts, retrieved context, outputs, tool calls, memory, and agent action chains require continuous observation and enforcement.

The CNAPP market rose to nearly $4B in 2025, representing a five-year CAGR of over 60 percent.

Wiz (Google) took the number-one CNAPP revenue share spot in 2025, followed by Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group AI and Cloud-native Security Advanced Research Report offers a complete industry overview of the AISS and CNAPP markets. The report includes quantitative forecasts, vendor analysis, product mapping, and market context designed to evaluate the market, including:

Market size and growth trends.

CNAPP vendor share, including which vendors are gaining or losing share and why.

Development, deployment, and runtime spending trends in CNAPP.

Development, deployment, and runtime/control spending trends in AISS.

Roles of hyperscalers, portfolio security vendors, and pure-play specialists.

Relationship between public cloud revenue, enterprise AI systems, and security spending.

Regional revenue trends across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA.

Vendor strategies, product positioning, product maps, and M&A activity.

The distinction between AI Systems Security and the broader AI Security and Governance opportunity.

To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group