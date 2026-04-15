Private Wireless RAN Growth Slows to 16 Percent in 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson Top Private Wireless RAN Suppliers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, a trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security networks, and data center industries, Private Wireless Radio Access Network (RAN) revenue growth decelerated substantially in the second half of 2025. Initial estimates indicate that Private Wireless RAN revenue increased 16 percent in 2025, down nearly 2.5x from the 2024 growth rate.

"Private wireless remains a key growth driver in the broader RAN market, with the enterprise opportunity still largely untapped," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "After several years of rapid expansion from a small base, the market is now shifting into a more measured growth phase."

Additional highlights from the April 2026 Private Wireless Report:

Full year Private Wireless RAN revenue accounted for 3 to 5 percent of total RAN revenue in 2025.

China is leading in enterprise 5G, accounting for 40 to 50 percent of global Private Wireless RAN revenue in 2025.

Top 3 Private Wireless RAN suppliers in 2025 include Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson.

Nokia and Ericsson led the Private Wireless RAN market outside of China in 2025, accounting for around 80 percent of this region combined.

The outlook for Campus Network has been revised downward, while Wide-area Networks growth prospects have strengthened.

The high-level message that we have communicated for some time has not changed—private wireless is a massive opportunity, but it will take some time for enterprises to embrace private cellular technologies. Private Wireless RAN revenue is expected to grow at a 10 to 20 percent CAGR and account for 5 to 10 percent of total RAN revenue by 2030.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Private Wireless Advanced Research Report includes both quarterly vendor share data and a 5-year forecast for Private Wireless RAN by coverage, technology, and region. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group