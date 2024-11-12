AI Technology Startup Xtremis Awarded Two Contracts to Provide Novel Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Capabilities to the Army

DEVIL'S DEN, Ark., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence startup Xtremis announced today the award of two U.S. Army contracts with a combined value of over $80 million that will implement Xtremis' advanced AI algorithms to improve Soldiers' situational awareness and management of the electromagnetic spectrum. Under the first of these contracts, Xtremis will be working with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Army Research Laboratory (ARL) to create a novel AI testbed infrastructure for spectrum technology research and experimentation. The second contract, executed with the Army DEVCOM C5ISR Center, will introduce a new generation of AI algorithms that support the real-time characterization, synchronization, and navigation of devices in the spectrum.

Wireless communications are a foundational part of the modern high-tech economy. Radios and other wireless technologies require access to the electromagnetic spectrum to function. The proliferation of wireless and antiquated methods for allocating spectrum to different users creates bottlenecks that severely constrain the number of devices that can be used in an area. This challenge is compounded in the case of the military, where modern adversaries are capable of actively denying spectrum access to military radios.

"The use of Electronic Warfare in Ukraine has been a wakeup call for militaries around the world. The Army's ability to fight and win the next major conflict depends on out-maneuvering enemies in the electromagnetic spectrum," said Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3). "I'm proud that the technologies being developed in Northwest Arkansas by Xtremis will help soldiers maintain overmatch on our adversaries."

Strong Growth Prospects in Selected Markets

The global wireless connectivity market was valued at $127.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase to $142.5 billion in 2024 with an annual growth rate of approximately 12% through 2032. Xtremis' products underwrite improved network throughput and quality of service and provide a differentiated competitive advantage as performance margins in the industry continue to narrow.

Xtremis is pursuing the military wireless communications and EW markets as an early focus. Each of these markets is high growth and provides an opportunity to refine product functionality and deployment in the most challenging environments.

The military wireless communications market is projected to reach $29.5 billion in 2024 and grow to $43.6 billion by 2032. The military EW market, driven by factors like the U.S. military's new Multi-Domain Operations doctrine in which EW features prominently, is projected to reach $30 billion in 2024.

Background

Xtremis was spun-out of Vanderbilt University in 2021 to commercialize research that allows radios to share spectrum and avoid interference. In 2022, Xtremis was selected to participate in the Civil Military Innovation Institute (CMI2) Defense Innovation Incubator and received funding from the Army Pathfinder and later FORCE programs to implement the Advanced Dynamic Spectrum Reconnaissance system – a capability that improves the survivability and performance of the Army's wireless networks in contested spectrum environments.

In 2023, Xtremis began working with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to research improved antenna designs for spectrum monitoring and redevelop the site of the former Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor (SEFOR) into a first-of-its-kind advanced spectrum technology campus. Renamed the Devil's Den Proving Ground (DDPG), the campus, which is being financed by Priority Bank in Prairie Grove, AR, will provide unique infrastructure required for the development of spectrum-agile technologies that can perform in congested or contested environments. "We envision that DDPG will become a focal point for collaboration between universities, industry, and the military to catalyze the development of new autonomous wireless technologies serving both civilian and military needs," said Xtremis CEO Adam Jay Harrison.

"The leading-edge research and technology of the University of Arkansas and Xtremis will protect those who protect us – our soldiers," said Charles Robinson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas. "We look forward to further collaboration in spectrum-related applied research to support security and drive innovation for both military and civilian applications."

The Arkansas Congressional delegation played a pivotal role in the effort to remediate the SEFOR site, making it suitable for re-use. "U.S. national security depends on staying ahead of adversaries' attempts to disrupt communication networks, which is why Xtremis' research and application initiatives are so critical. Arkansas is proud to host this pioneering work through a strong partnership with the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The Devil's Den Proving Ground project is a great example of how legacy infrastructure like SEFOR can be repurposed to support innovation and economic development in high-demand areas such as AI and advanced wireless communications," said Senator John Boozman (R-AR).

