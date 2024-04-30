AI Visionary and Education Technologist Luyen Chou Joins Learning.com Board of Directors

Award-winning Learning.com welcomes education innovator and executive to team

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning education technologist, innovator and executive, Luyen Chou has joined Learning.com's Board of Directors. A noted speaker and consultant on edtech and specifically the future of artificial intelligence in education, Chou currently serves as an advisor for Bain Capital Double Impact, Chief of Innovation for Triumph Learning and as a board member for several education and edtech companies.

AI visionary Luyen Chou joins Learning.com Board

"Luyen has been leading technology innovation in education for more than 30 years," said Lisa O'Masta, CEO of Learning.com. "He will challenge us to continue expanding our thinking about the possibilities for edtech - particularly around fast evolving topics such as artificial intelligence - and the importance to prepare educators and students, regardless of background, with the ethical, safe digital readiness needed for a changing world."

Chou is an early pioneer in using technology to support learning in the classroom. He started his career as a high school history teacher in New York City in the 1980s, incorporating computer simulations and digital images of archaeology to teach ancient history. Since then Chou has founded several nonprofit schools in the U.S., including The School at Columbia University and Brooklyn Prospect Charter Schools.

"Technology holds both an enormous potential and a societal obligation for preparing learners to safely navigate innovation, where knowledge is advancing at an accelerating rate," said Chou. "Serving to advance Learning.com's position to prepare and educate students and educators makes a significant impact to ensure all students have equitable access and cultivates the practices to develop a healthy relationship to thrive in a technology-driven society - these goals are deeply aligned to my passions and expertise."

Chou has also served in executive leadership education and product roles at 2U, Inc., Trilogy Education and Pearson Education (following its acquisition of Schoolnet). Chou's entrepreneurial career started in 1992 with the founding of his first edtech company, Learntech, where he served as CEO and President. He holds a B.A. from Harvard College and an M.A. in Educational Leadership from Columbia University Teachers College.

Chou joins leadership from Lumos Capital Group on the Board of Directors for Learning.com.

About Learning.com

Learning.com is dedicated to empowering educators to integrate technology instruction, foster academic progress, instill a healthy relationship with technology, and broaden opportunities for K-12 students - regardless of background. Founded in 1999, the company partners with millions of students, educators, district administrators and state legislators to bridge the digital learning gap and ensure every learner has the skills to successfully navigate in and out of the classroom. Learning.com has earned more than 30 industry awards including the Award of Excellence from "Tech & Learning" and ISTE Best of Show.

Learning.com's K-12 curriculum solutions, EasyTech, Tech Apps and EasyCode, help students develop critical thinking and problem solving skills while also providing the digital citizenship support to develop long lasting healthy relationships with technology. EasyTech, Tech Apps and EasyCode, all delivered through the Learning.com platform, feature scaffolded, student-led digital lessons, as well as district and school-wide reporting to measure progress. By enabling schools to integrate technology more meaningfully, and cultivate digital readiness, Learning.com's comprehensive curriculum plays a critical role in equipping all students to excel safely in a digital world.

