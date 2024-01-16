AI Workloads Require New Network Buildouts Expanding Data Center Switch Market by 50 Percent, According to Dell'Oro Group

News provided by

Dell'Oro Group

16 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

InfiniBand vs. Ethernet—the Race is On!

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new AI Networks for AI Workloads report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, spending on switches deployed in AI back-end networks is forecast to expand the Data Center Switch Market by 50 percent. Current data center switch market spending is on front-end networks used primarily to connect general-purpose servers. AI workloads will require a new back-end infrastructure buildout. The competition intensifies between InfiniBand and Ethernet as manufacturers vie for market dominance in AI back-end networks. While InfiniBand is expected to maintain its lead, Ethernet is forecast to make substantial gains, such as 20 revenue-share points by 2027.

"Generative AI applications usher in a new era in the age of AI, standing out for the sheer number of parameters that they have to deal with," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Several large AI applications currently handle trillions of parameters, with this count increasing tenfold annually. This rapid growth necessitates the deployment of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of accelerated nodes. Connecting these accelerated nodes in large clusters requires a data center-scale fabric, known as the AI back-end network, which differs from the traditional front-end network used mostly to connect general-purpose servers.

"This predicament poses the pivotal question: what is the most suitable fabric that can scale to hundreds of thousands and potentially millions of accelerated nodes while ensuring the lowest Job Completion Time (JCT)? One could argue that Ethernet is one speed generation ahead of InfiniBand. Network speed, however, is not the only factor. Congestion control and adaptive routing mechanisms are also important. We analyzed AI back-end network build-outs by the major Cloud Service Providers (such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu, and others) as well as various considerations driving their choices of the back-end fabric to develop our forecast," continued Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the AI Networks for AI Workloads Report:

  • AI networks will accelerate the transition to higher speeds. For example, 800 Gbps is expected to comprise the majority of the ports in AI back-end networks by 2025, within just two years of the latest 800 Gbps product introduction.
  • While most of the market demand will come from Tier 1 Cloud Service Providers, Tier 2/3 and large enterprises are forecast to be significant, approaching $10 B over the next five years. The latter group will favor Ethernet.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's AI Networks for AI Workloads Advanced Research Report explores the use cases that optimize InfiniBand vs. Ethernet in AI back-end networks, as well as the choices made by large Cloud Service Providers. The report also provides a 5-year market forecast on a worldwide basis, by customer type, by InfiniBand vs. Ethernet, and by port speed. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Also from this source

Fixed Wireless Access Equipment Spend to Exceed $40 B Over the Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

Fixed Wireless Access Equipment Spend to Exceed $40 B Over the Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security,...
Amazon, Meta, and Enterprise Spend to Drive Data Center Capex to 11 Percent Growth in 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

Amazon, Meta, and Enterprise Spend to Drive Data Center Capex to 11 Percent Growth in 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.