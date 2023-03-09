AI21 Labs Introduces Jurassic-2, the World's Most Advanced Language Model

Jurassic-2 offers best-in-class LLMs, bringing flexibility, top-tier quality, and high performance to programmers at a fraction of the cost

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 Labs , a startup aiming to fundamentally change the way people read and write using generative AI, released today Jurassic-2 the world's most customizable language model, together with five new APIs, making it even easier for organizations to build their own applications and services to scale.

When AI21 Labs launched Jurassic-1 in 2021, it fundamentally changed how companies implemented - and benefited from - generative AI. From Latitude, which used Jurassic-1 to scale production of its gaming worlds while reducing costs, to Harambee , which created a custom chatbot to increase sign-ups for its youth employment programs, to Verb , which used Jurassic-1 to build a writing tool specifically for authors, companies all over the world and across dozens of industries used Jurassic-1 in creative and dynamic use-cases, powering thousands of live applications.

With the launch of Jurassic-2, AI21 Labs is once again changing the playing field for developers. Jurassic-2 offers a more advanced baseline model, making it one of the most advanced large language models available on the market.

Jurassic-2 has numerous new features, including:

Advanced instruction following capabilities, thanks to comprehensive instruction tuning on proprietary data

Support for more languages, including Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian and Dutch

Reduced latency - up to 30% faster response times for Jumbo models compared to Jurassic-1

The most up-to-date data in the industry, with a recent update in mid-2022

Similar to Jurassic-1, Jurassic-2 will be available through AI21 Studio , an NLP-as-a-Service developer platform, and will be offered in three sizes - Large,Grande, and Jumbo, each of which has a separate instruction-tuned version. AI21 Studio allows developers to build text-based applications like virtual assistants, chatbots, text simplification, content moderation, creative writing, and more.

Alongside Jurassic-2 AI21 Labs is also releasing five new APIs for commercial use that are offered individually and can be used for various tasks such as correcting grammar and summarizing articles:

Paraphrase: Rewrites up to a full paragraph of text, matching the style to the need

Rewrites up to a full paragraph of text, matching the style to the need Summarize: Provides a full summary of long-form articles

Provides a full summary of long-form articles Text recommendations: Offers improvements to a given text, for example increasing and diversifying vocabulary

Offers improvements to a given text, for example increasing and diversifying vocabulary Grammatical error correction: Checks the grammar in written work

Checks the grammar in written work Text segmentation: Splits long pieces of text into appropriate segments based on topics

"When we released Jurassic-1, we were the first company to offer open access to LLMs without any waiting list, allowing anyone to build textual generative AI apps," said Ori Goshen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AI21 Labs. "The Jurassic-2 family of models represents the next leap forward and will enable developers and organizations to build text-based applications, faster, with state-of-the-art performance at a fraction of the cost. For those who don't need all the capabilities for Jurassic-2 but still want to integrate generative AI into their websites, we also have new task-specific APIs to make our language models easily available to businesses and their needs."

About AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is transforming the way humans read & write. Through the construction of AI systems with an unprecedented capacity to understand and generate natural language, the company has positioned itself as a world leader in advancing the possibilities of artificial intelligence and natural language processing. AI21 Labs has three core products leveraging its sophisticated NLP technology: AI21 Studio boasts the largest and most advanced language models in the world, allowing businesses to use AI21 Studio as a foundation to build NLP-based apps and services; Wordtune is the first AI-based writing companion that understands context and meaning, allowing individuals to write exactly what they mean in a clear and compelling way; and Wordtune Read is an AI-based reading companion which helps people read more efficiently by offering abstractive summaries of articles, reports, and PDFs. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

