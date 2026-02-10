AI4Eyes Announces Expansion of Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AI4Eyes today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors as the company enters its next phase of strategic and operational growth. Following the appointment of Dr. Tara Akhavan as Chief Executive Officer in February 2025, AI4Eyes expanded its Board in Q4 2025 to include two independent industry experts, strengthening governance and strategic oversight as the company advances toward regulated commercialization and broader market adoption.

The Board of Directors includes Daniel Hofmann, BSc MBA, Dr. Tara Akhavan, PhD, Dr. John Hovanesian, and Ken McCracken CPA. Collectively, they bring deep experience across healthcare, medical technology, artificial intelligence, mergers and acquisitions, and commercialization. The Board will work closely with the executive team to guide strategy, governance, and execution as AI4Eyes advances its clinical and regulatory roadmap.

"AI4Eyes is building clinically relevant AI with a clear understanding of how eye care is practiced in the real world," said Daniel Hofmann, Board Director. "After decades in dry eye and ocular surface innovation, it's clear that meaningful progress comes from combining rigorous clinical thinking with disciplined execution. AI4Eyes is well positioned to do exactly that."

"AI4Eyes is addressing real and growing clinical needs with a thoughtful, evidence-driven approach to AI in eye care," said Dr. John Hovanesian, Board Director. "I'm excited to support the company as it advances clinical validation and brings meaningful innovation into everyday practice."

"AI4Eyes has built a strong foundation at the intersection of technology, data, and healthcare," said Ken McCracken, Board Director. "With this leadership team in place, the company is well positioned to execute its regulatory and commercial strategy and scale responsibly."

Under Dr. Akhavan's leadership, and with the Board's expanded independent expertise, AI4Eyes will focus on strengthening execution across regulatory strategy, clinical validation, data-driven product development, and commercial scale-up.

Biographies are available at www.aiforeyes.com, with ongoing updates posted in AI4Eyes's newsroom at https://www.aiforeyes.com/en/news

SOURCE AI4Eyes Medical Technologies Inc.