AI4Eyes Graduates from Creative Destruction Lab AI & Wins RBCx Innovation Prize

MONTREAL, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AI4Eyes is proud to announce its recent graduation from the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Montreal Artificial Intelligence (AI) program, a world-renowned objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage science and technology companies.

AI4Eyes completed the CDL-Montreal AI cohort, with co-founders Daniel Hofmann and Dr. Tara Akhavan, PhD, attending the final session in Montreal on April 30. The milestone marks an important step forward for the company as it continues developing artificial intelligence solutions to support the future of Ophthalmology and eye care.

Throughout the CDL program, AI4Eyes was challenged to sharpen its strategy, refine its vision, and focus on the goals that will create the greatest impact. For a healthcare technology company, that discipline is essential.

"CDL pushed us to think differently, focus on execution of growth critical matters in nine months program. The experience helped us set bold goals, strengthen our business strategy, and build momentum for what comes next." Dr. Tara Akhavan, PhD, CEO of AI4Eyes. "In healthcare, that distinction is critical. We are incredibly grateful for the mentors, operators, peers, and CDL team members who supported and challenged us throughout this journey."

As part of the program, AI4Eyes was also awarded the RBCx Innovation Prize, recognizing the company's progress, potential, and commitment to innovation in health technology.

AI4Eyes extends its sincere thanks to the CDL-Montreal AI mentors who contributed their guidance and expertise throughout the cohort, including Alexandre Le Bouthillier, PhD, Gregory Ogorek, Josh Pottel, Geneviève Tanguay, Steven Abrams, and Manon Boisclair MS, MBA, ICD.D. and Niel Wainwright. The company also thanks Ken Seidenstein, Venture Manager, for his continued support and dedication.

With this achievement, AI4Eyes will continue advancing its mission to bring innovative AI-powered tools to optometry/ophthalmology and improve the way eye care professionals detect, monitor, and manage dry eye disease.

To learn more about Creative Destruction Lab, visit: https://creativedestructionlab.com/

To learn more about AI4Eyes, visit: https://www.aiforeyes.com

SOURCE AI4Eyes Medical Technologies Inc.