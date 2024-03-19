AIandYou LAUNCHES VOTER EDUCATION CAMPAIGN on AI and MISINFORMATION AHEAD of the 2024 ELECTION

Nonprofit Partners with Top National Community Organizations

to Educate Voters through its "BEHIND THE HEADLINES" Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIandYou, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between artificial intelligence (AI) and marginalized communities, announced the kickoff of its comprehensive voter education campaign today. The initiative will be rolled out in partnership with prominent community organizations, including LeanIn.Org, Voto Latino, and TelevisaUnivision. Designed to heighten awareness among women, Black, and Hispanic communities about AI's potential impact on the electoral process and the pervasive challenge of misinformation, AIandYou hopes to protect more votes.

The multifaceted "BEHIND THE HEADLINES" campaign engages voters through various channels, including social media, misinformation webinars, community events, news, and advertisements. The campaign will run through Election Day, 2024 and feature short explainer videos available in easy-to-understand English and Spanish, voter resources, key insights into the nature of misinformation, and other online content tailored for the voting public. The first short explainer video includes an AI-generated voiceover to illustrate how easy it is to create a deepfake. https://aiandyou.org/ai_literacy/2024_election/

Critically examining misinformation and how AI can impact your vote is central to the campaign's messaging. BEHIND THE HEADLINES emphasizes three key messages:

Illustrating how AI can propagate highly personalized messaging in real-time. Shedding light on the dissemination of misleading information through Deep Fakes—deceptively realistic yet entirely fabricated content—without facing repercussions. Creating awareness of AI misinformation's impact on individual votes

The BEHIND THE HEADLINES material seeks to enlighten voters about the profound implications of advanced AI during this election, as their votes will likely be critical to the election outcome.

"Misinformation has become an all-too-common factor in our electoral landscape. All voters must understand how AI impacts the election and their vote," said Susan Gonzales, founder and CEO of AIandYou. "We aim to educate communities to help them understand misinformation, how it is created, and how it can influence votes."

Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino, states, "Reaching young voters about misinformation is a priority for Voto Latino this election. Our communities must understand how AI is used to sway voters based on misinformation."

The nonpartisan educational campaign on AI and misinformation reflects the AIandYou mission to educate marginalized communities about artificial intelligence through free online content, outreach, and community events. This campaign couldn't come at a more critical point in the election season, as marginalized communities will play a significant role in the outcome. The campaign is supported by The Latino Community Foundation and TelevisaUnivision.

AIandYou, a 501c-3 non-profit, was launched in 2019 by Susan Gonzales, a former Facebook exec, when she identified the chasm between the AI industry and marginalized communities. Gonzales launched the organization to address the low awareness of AI in these communities. Gonzales serves on the National AI Advisory Committee, advising the Biden Administration and the NIST AI Safety Consortium.

See www.aiandyou.org/elections for more information about the 2024 Election awareness campaign.

