Aibel Selects Trimble's Tekla Software for Major Oil and Gas Project in Norway

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Aibel has selected Trimble's Tekla Structures Building Information Modeling (BIM) software for the Johan Sverdrup P2 oil field construction project. Aibel is a leading global supplier of engineering, construction and maintenance services for the oil, gas and renewable energy industries. Johan Sverdrup P2 is one of the largest projects on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Aibel evaluated and performed a proof of concept of Tekla Structures and several other BIM solutions for structural design and detailing. Critical to the selection were interoperability and integration with offshore design software systems, cross-team global collaboration, domain expertise and ability to automatically generate highly detailed shop drawings.

"We take the selection of technology partners seriously. Throughout our evaluation, Tekla Structures exceeded our expectations with a solution that accelerates our workflows and makes it easy for teams across multiple locations to collaborate," said Charles Halaas, IT Manager Field Development and Offshore Wind. "The Johan Sverdrup P2 project is the largest project in our company's history and Tekla Structures will play a key role in our success by enabling our teams to create constructible, data-rich models with a high level of development, eliminate manual work and carry out structural design and detailing more efficiently and productively."

With the help of domain expertise from both Trimble and its reseller EDRMedeso in Norway, Aibel created a new workflow using Tekla Structures. The new workflow integrates with the company's existing plant design management system to cut preparation time for over 15,000 structural drawings the company is producing for the project. Working with the plant design management system and Tekla Structures for weld detailing, Aibel can then use construction data that has the Level of Development (LOD) needed to automate the fabrication process for better accuracy and time savings. Using the Tekla Model Sharing collaboration tool, Aibel will empower distributed teams in Norway, Singapore and Thailand to work together on design and production projects.

Tekla Software by Trimble

Trimble's Tekla software solutions are used for advanced BIM, structural engineering and steel fabrication management. Tekla software is at the heart of the design and construction workflow, building on the free flow of information, constructible models and collaboration. For more information on Tekla software: www.tekla.com .

About Aibel

Aibel is a leading service company within the oil and gas industry and is established in renewable energy. The company`s 4,000 employees in Norway and abroad are engaged onshore and offshore. With seven locations in Norway, the company is located near the customers. In addition to operations in Norway, Aibel is also located in Thailand and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.aibel.com.

About EDRMedeso

Since 1986, EDRMedeso has provided the market with leading tools for product simulation and BIM. As a complete partner, the company also offers support, training and consulting services for these tools. The goal is to enable customers to always get the maximum benefit out of their software investment – thus facilitating the design of better products and buildings. For more information, visit: EDRMedeso.com .

About Trimble Buildings

Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for optimizing building design and construction projects, streamlining workplace operations and managing real estate portfolios. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. Trimble's broad portfolio of building construction solutions support the Constructible Process, Trimble's innovative approach to empowering disparate teams across the construction lifecycle with actionable data that improves productivity and reduces waste. For more information visit: buildings.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

