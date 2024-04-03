AIC and SiMa.ai Announce New Integration and Strategic Partnership

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC, a global leader in server and storage solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership and integration with SiMa.ai. The integration brings together SiMa.ai's Machine Learning System-on-a-Chip (MLSoC™) Platform with AIC's TB116-DL high-performance industrial server. This strategic partnership underscores AIC's commitment to advancing AI technology by integrating its state-of-the-art hardware with SiMa.ai's cutting-edge machine-learning platform.

AIC's TB116-DL provides a highly secure and reliable hardware solution for high-performance computing and edge ML environments. AIC's solution complies with the FIPS 140-3 and NEBS Level 3 standards, ensuring that it meets the strict security requirements set by the US government for cryptographic modules. This makes the TB116-DL an ideal solution for applications that require stringent network security, particularly in the government, military, and financial sectors.

The SiMa.ai MLSoC™ Platform is purpose-built for machine learning and is transforming the embedded edge market. By integrating MLSoC with a FIPS 140-3 compliant solution, AIC and SiMa.ai not only ensure that their customers' data is secure and protected against unauthorized access, tampering, and theft, but also demonstrate their commitment to providing the most reliable and secure AI and edge computing solutions to their clients.

"This partnership with SiMa.ai represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge hardware solutions for AI applications," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "By combining our strengths, we are poised to revolutionize edge computing with unparalleled performance and security."

In addition to this exciting partnership, AIC is pleased to announce that there will be a live demo of SiMa.ai's Smart Vision application at our booth during the ISC West event in Las Vegas, April 10-12, 2024. We invite you to stop by booth #34054 to experience the powerful performance of the SiMa.ai demo running on AIC's TB116-DL FIPS-compliant industrial server.

"SiMa.ai's mission is to help customers deploy high-performance AI/ML applications at the edge with a high bar for security and privacy with partners," said Elizabeth Samara-Rubio, Chief Business Officer of SiMa.ai. "We are pleased to introduce real-time AI/ML and generative AI partner integrations to the market that will advance this mission and uniquely help customers solve their edge-specific AI and ML development challenges effortlessly with one platform."

SiMa.ai's MLSoC hardware, combined with its Palette™ software, delivers a purpose-built platform with push-button ease of use. This platform enables effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge in minutes, offering 10x better performance with the industry's lowest power consumption.

With this announcement, AIC joins the SiMa.ai Partner Program as an official OEM partner member and will deliver the SiMa.ai and AIC TB116-DL Edge ML Server solution to customers and System Integrators (SIs) as a pre-integrated solution.

The SiMa.ai Partner Program is open to Sensor Vendors, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), System Integrators (SIs), and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). These partner products can be effortlessly combined into system solutions that address a wide range of Edge ML deployment markets, use cases, and requirements for companies developing edge ML products and services.

