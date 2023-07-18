CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC launches new high-availability storage server HA401-TU, which is optimized for mission-critical, enterprise-level storage applications. This cluster-in-a-box solution with active-active failover design and eliminates single points of failure.

AIC Launches New High-availability Server HA401-TU

HA401-TU is a 4U high-availability (HA) server with 2 controller nodes and supports 24 3.5" SAS 12Gbs drives. Each controller node is equipped with an AIC Tucana server board that is powered by dual 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® C621A chipset, which supports UPI speed up to 11.2 GT/s. HA401-TU provides enterprise users with a number of crucial benefits. The redundant hardware components ensure that there is no single point of failure. With the hot-swappable functionality, the controller canisters protect enterprises from the loss of revenue that can occur when access to mission-critical data or applications is disrupted. Both controller nodes process data input/output (I/O) operations and users can experience simultaneous and balanced access to logical devices. In the event of failover, the secondary node will automatically take over the devices, client connections and all the processes and services running in the system. This high-availability design significantly enhances the overall performance of clusters, enabling seamless handling of demanding workloads.

"We are thrilled to launch the new high-availability server HA401-TU, which features active-active configurations that both nodes are processing I/Os to provide balanced access to the logical devices," said Michael Liang, CEO and chairman of AIC. "Our HA series products work as a cluster-in-a-box and bring to users the elimination of single point of failure. The robust, high-availability solutions give enterprises round-the-clock availability, with the storage servers optimized for enterprise-level, mission-critical storage applications."

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with over 25 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit: https://www.aicipc.com.

