AIC to Showcase Secure Infrastructure and AI-Driven Surveillance Platforms at RSA Conference 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., a global provider of enterprise storage and server solutions, is presenting its latest infrastructure platforms for cybersecurity, surveillance, and compliance-driven deployments at RSA Conference 2026, taking place March 23–26 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. At Booth N-4305, AIC will highlight systems designed for AI-driven surveillance, FIPS-compliant security deployments, and edge computing applications.

These systems are built to support video surveillance, security analytics, and AI inference workloads, with high ingest performance and real-time processing. They are designed for deployment in environments requiring consistent performance, scalability, and regulatory compliance.

AIC will feature its latest generation TB116 platform, with integration from partner Qrypt, supporting quantum entropy-based key generation for quantum-secure encryption. Qrypt's technology generates high-entropy, unpredictable keys derived from quantum sources, enabling secure key creation and helping protect data against future quantum-based threats.

"As the risk of 'harvest now, decrypt later' attacks becomes more immediate, secure key generation has to move closer to the infrastructure layer," said Denis Mandich, CTO and Co-Founder of Qrypt. "Qrypt uses quantum entropy to generate unpredictable keys at the source, while AIC provides a FIPS-compliant hardware platform that makes this capability deployable in security environments where both performance and compliance are critical."

AIC will additionally feature the following platforms at RSAC 2026:

F2026-01-G5

2U high-density storage platform designed for large-scale video and security data ingestion

2U high-density storage platform designed for large-scale video and security data ingestion EB202-CP

Compact edge system optimized for low-latency inference and security workloads

Compact edge system optimized for low-latency inference and security workloads RMC-2MS with Zelus accelerators

GPU-enabled platform supporting real-time AI analytics and surveillance processing

GPU-enabled platform supporting real-time AI analytics and surveillance processing 2U24 CMX

2U system with flexible compute and storage configuration for security deployments

"At RSA Conference, we're focused on the infrastructure that enables secure, real-time security operations," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "Our systems are designed to support FIPS-compliant deployments, AI-driven surveillance workloads, and integration with emerging quantum-secure encryption technologies."

AIC is exhibiting at Booth N-4305 from March 23–26, 2026, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, where attendees can explore its latest platforms and speak with AIC's engineering team. Those interested in attending the event may also contact their AIC representative to request a complimentary guest pass.

For more information, visit www.aicipc.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Devin Moran

Marketing Director, AIC Inc.

+1 (626) 762-0652

[email protected]

About AIC

AIC Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise storage and server solutions, delivering high-performance platforms for AI, cloud, edge, and security applications. AIC focuses on system design, engineering flexibility, and global partnerships to support evolving infrastructure requirements.

SOURCE AIC