AIC to Showcase Storage Platforms for Media Production Workflows at NAB Show 2026

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., a global leader in enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced its participation at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas. AIC will exhibit at Booth N1158 and showcase storage platforms designed to support media production workflows across ingest, editing, processing, and content management environments.

AIC

At the show, AIC will highlight storage architectures optimized for high-throughput, low-latency data access, enabling teams to handle high-resolution video, multi-stream editing, and real-time production pipelines. These platforms are built to deliver consistent performance under sustained workloads, where bandwidth, responsiveness, and reliability are critical.

AIC's solutions are designed to support a range of production requirements, including:

High-bandwidth storage for real-time ingest, playback, and multi-stream editing

Low-latency NVMe architectures for post-production and rendering workflows

Scalable infrastructure for media asset management and content distribution

High-capacity platforms for backup, nearline storage, and long-term retention

The platforms on display are designed with flexible configurations to support different workflow tiers, allowing organizations to align performance and capacity based on specific production requirements.

"As media production workflows continue to scale in both complexity and data intensity, the underlying storage infrastructure becomes increasingly critical to performance and operational efficiency," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "We are committed to delivering platforms with the throughput, scalability, and flexibility needed to support these environments, from real-time production to long-term content retention."

Attendees are invited to visit Booth N1158 to learn more about AIC's storage platforms for media and entertainment applications.

About AIC

AIC is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise storage and server solutions. With a focus on performance, reliability, and scalability, AIC provides hardware platforms that support modern data center and specialized workload requirements across a range of industries.

Media Contact

Devin Moran

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SOURCE AIC