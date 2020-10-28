AiCure Launches Open Science Framework to Advance Digital Biomarker Development at CNS Summit 2020

Scientifically validated digital biomarkers hold great promise to enhance a clinical trial's objectivity, sensitivity and frequency of assessment. Despite this potential, this method of measuring patient behavior is often shrouded in mystery, as proprietary machine learning models are typically not accessible to scientists to independently evaluate. At CNS Summit 2020, AiCure will join Merck and Kent State University to discuss the industry need to democratize access to these algorithms to enhance their validity and deepen the pool of clinical data available to interpret study findings.

Unleashing Digital Biomarkers' Potential

AiCure's digital biomarker platform gathers and analyzes visual and auditory cues directly through a patient's smartphone camera, pinpointing critical disease characteristics and behavioral trends. Through accurate and consistent data capture, the platform helps to ensure the integrity of clinical trial data throughout a study's duration. By expanding access to these algorithms, AiCure will empower the pharmaceutical industry and scientific community to improve their understanding of disease symptomology, drug dosing side effects, and stratified disease variations.

"While digital biomarkers help to eliminate the blind spots of infrequent and subjective in-person visits, their exclusivity means many in the scientific community are still flying blind when it comes to measuring the impact and validity of these proprietary algorithms, limiting their use and the weight they carry during regulatory conversations," said Ed Ikeguchi, CEO of AiCure. "AiCure's OpenDBM opens this black box. Through an open science framework, we hope to unleash the potential of digital biomarkers to not only safeguard the success of a trial and understanding of a drug's impact, but also better equip sites to offer each patient the support they need."

AiCure at CNS Summit 2020

On Friday, October 30th, 4:00-4:45pm ET, as part of the virtual 2020 CNS Summit , AiCure will join Bryan Hansen from Merck and John Gunstad from Kent State University in a session to discuss the need and emergent approaches to evaluate, standardize and validate digital biomarker methodologies. The details of the session are as follows:

Anzar Abbas , Director of Research & Development, & Isaac Galatzer-Levy , Chief Scientific Officer at AiCure will discuss the launch of OpenDBM and its implications for the future of scientific collaboration.





will discuss the launch of OpenDBM and its implications for the future of scientific collaboration. Bryan Hansen , Associate Principal Scientist, Global Digital Analytics & Technologies at Merck will discuss his work to evaluate, validate, and recommend digital biomarker approaches to advance clinical trial research.





will discuss his work to evaluate, validate, and recommend digital biomarker approaches to advance clinical trial research. John Gunstad , Professor of Psychological Sciences and Associate Director of the Brain Health Research at Kent State University will discuss the application of computer vision and vocal digital biomarkers in his funded research into prodromal symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease.



"Identifying subtle symptoms in a complex disease such as Alzheimer's is critical to our understanding of its progression and the impact of treatment," said John Gunstad at Kent State University. "Advanced digital biomarker methodologies such as AiCure's have the potential to detect slight changes in cognitive ability that can be difficult to pinpoint in some clinical settings. The expansion and validation of these emerging approaches to measuring neurological disease could revolutionize the detection and monitoring of symptoms in neurological conditions."

To learn more about the presentation and register for the event, visit the link here .

About AiCure

AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company that monitors patient behavior and enables remote patient engagement in clinical trials. AiCure improves predictability of study timelines, reduces costs and accelerates timelines through remote patient engagement and assessments, including measuring digital biomarkers and real-time monitoring of patient dosing. Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 65 issued patents and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and is a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com .

