AiCure's Expanded Leadership Team Drives Innovation and Corporate Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure , an AI and advanced data analytics company focused on improving clinical trials, today announced new senior leadership members to help steer the company's future success, including a new Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Senior Director of Digital Biomarker Development, and two Directors of Strategic Partnerships. AiCure's bolstered leadership, in addition to receiving two industry accolades and achieving a significant platform milestone, further establishes the company as a leader in improving patient care and drug development.

New leadership to foster momentum and strategic partnerships

AiCure has added the following new senior team members to contribute to the company's growth:

Brian Jung , MBA, MPH, Chief Financial Officer: Mr. Jung has extensive experience building corporate infrastructure and raising funds for AI-enabled health technology companies. He previously served as CFO at Arterys, Karius, and Nanomix. As Chief Business Development Officer at Alameda Hospital, Mr. Jung helped to create the Alameda Health System, and as CFO at Cal eConnect, he helped equip the State of California with health information exchange (HIE).

Lynne Rowland , Chief Marketing Officer: Ms. Rowland has been in healthcare since 2006. Before joining AiCure, she served as Chief Marketing Officer for GE Healthcare's Clinical Systems Services division, and as a partner at Suazio Consulting for seven years where her role included marketing consulting, brand strategy, new product commercialization, and other projects across global Life Sciences and Healthcare clients. She also led marketing for other organizations including for The Advisory Board Company through its sale to Optum.

Aaron Masino , PhD, Senior Director of Digital Biomarker Development : In this role, Dr. Masino provides scientific leadership for novel digital biomarker development and clinical data science research. Previously, he was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia , where he researched the application and development of machine learning methods to challenges in pediatric medicine.

Nina Taylor, MA, Director, Strategic Partnerships: Ms. Taylor has more than 14 years of experience in instructional design, adult learning theories, continuing medical education, social impact, fundraising and partnership development. Prior to joining AiCure, Ms. Taylor served as Vice President of Learning and Education for the American Society for Radiation Oncology, and as the Deputy Director for the Division of Education for the American Psychiatric Association.

Viren Kavia , Director, Strategic Partnerships: In this role, Mr. Kavia is focused on strengthening AiCure's partner ecosystem, including working with global and regional CROs, sponsors, and technology services companies. Prior to joining AiCure, Mr. Kavia held numerous senior client-facing roles with industry leading technology and services companies, including Medidata, Symphony Health (PRA), IMS Health (IQVIA) and Siebel Systems.

"At AiCure, we share a common vision – to drive more efficient and intelligent decision-making in life sciences and healthcare to improve the lives and care of people worldwide," said Dr. Ed Ikeguchi, CEO of AiCure. "I'm thrilled to have these industry experts join us in this commitment as we make this vision a reality."

AiCure celebrates industry accolades and platform milestone

AiCure recently received two industry accolades for its role in accelerating innovative approaches to patient care. Firstly, Dr. Ikeguchi was honored as a PharmaVOICE100 winner for his commitment to developing innovative solutions to enduring industry challenges. Additionally, AiCure alongside a customer were recognized as Citeline Awards finalists for their use of digital biomarkers to assess schizophrenia patients' response to treatment via changes in facial expressivity and vocal characteristics. These achievements position AiCure for continued success as it aims to optimize the clinical continuum, from drug discovery to delivery.

Beyond AiCure's industry recognitions, AiCure has recorded and analyzed over one million direct patient dosing interactions using AiCure Patient Connect, its computer-vision and AI-powered patient application. This not only demonstrates AiCure's expertise in understanding the patient experience and behavioral trends, but as this unique data set grows, it also informs and refines AiCure's predictive algorithms to understand a patient's future behavior and engagement.

AiCure showcases expertise in Digital Biomarkers

To further showcase AiCure's commitment to enhancing patient assessments, Rich Christie, MD, PhD, AiCure's Chief Medical Officer, will present at DPHARM 2021 virtual conference on the need for industry-wide collaboration to advance the adoption of digital biomarkers. On Wednesday, September 29th at 2:50pm ET, the audience will learn how open-source platforms can allow researchers to move beyond traditional measures of disease progression and measure patients' treatment response at scale. Click here to register.

About AiCure

AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company that monitors patient behavior and enables remote patient engagement in clinical trials. AiCure improves predictability of study timelines, reduces costs and accelerates timelines through remote patient engagement and assessments, including measuring digital biomarkers and real-time monitoring of patient dosing. Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 65 issued patents and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and is a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com .

