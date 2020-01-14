AiCure's strategy of providing data for life sciences reinforced by record economic momentum

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure, recognized as one of the world's 100 most innovative artificial intelligence (AI) companies, announced significant 2019 company momentum, growing revenue by over 65% from the prior year. In September 2019, AiCure announced a $24.5 million Series C funding, round bringing total capital raised to date at over $50 million. The company set a record pace of new customer acquisition with the addition of 13 new pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. AiCure doubled the number of deployments contracted and supported clinical trial programs within 16 new countries.

AiCure amplified a preexisting relationship with Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), announcing Syneos as the first mover participant in its AiCure Partnerships for Excellence (AiPEX™) program – a novel strategic contract research organization (CRO) partnership to drive faster, smarter trials to optimize patient engagement.

AiCure increased its patent portfolio to 67 issued and allowed patents in the U.S. and worldwide, with over 110 patents filed.

"We are defining a new gold standard in life science data tools, our company's dramatic growth is evident, and we will continue to set the bar high as we deliver operational and clinical intelligence with our partners," said Adam Hanina, chief executive officer of AiCure. "AiCure is well-positioned as we enter 2020 to continue to pursue our mission of establishing the link between patients, disease and treatment."

As part of this tremendous growth, AiCure has achieved several corporate, artificial intelligence and client milestones, including:

Corporate Momentum

Artificial Intelligence and Platform Milestones

Greatly enhanced the AiCure data and machine learning (ML) platform to support continuous learning, and to include a cross platform secure data warehouse, with a built-in analytics engine

Enabling expedited development of ML-driven insights and analytics across more than 1 million dosing events



Providing transparent, reproducible outputs to enable customers' comprehension and interpretation of ML model performance and accuracy

Announced the general availability of 10 new releases for our technology platform while supporting international growth with 15 additional languages

Expanded AiCure portfolio of unique digital biomarkers (face, voice and movement markers) to help determine disease severity and treatment response

Client Milestones

Contracted 39 clinical studies in 2019

Increased customer base by 45%

Collaborating with 14 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies

Expanded global reach advancing clinical research across 16 new countries

Initiated 17 new clinical trial programs across 13 therapeutic areas

About AiCure

AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company targeting the health care industry. AiCure uses artificial intelligence to see, hear and understand how people respond to treatment across clinical trials and patient care. Clinically proven to accurately measure and modify patient behavior, AiCure's technologies keep patients engaged and optimized to treatment, as well as assess treatment effectiveness.

Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 110 patents filed and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com and follow our progress on LinkedIn and on Twitter @AiCure.

