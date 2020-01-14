AiCure's strategy of providing data for life sciences reinforced by record economic momentum
AiCure sets record pace of new customer acquisition, doubling its deal flow, while creating a novel CRO partnership, continuing to advance its global reach, and positioning itself as the leader in AI and advanced data analytics for the life sciences
Jan 14, 2020, 09:01 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure, recognized as one of the world's 100 most innovative artificial intelligence (AI) companies, announced significant 2019 company momentum, growing revenue by over 65% from the prior year. In September 2019, AiCure announced a $24.5 million Series C funding, round bringing total capital raised to date at over $50 million. The company set a record pace of new customer acquisition with the addition of 13 new pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. AiCure doubled the number of deployments contracted and supported clinical trial programs within 16 new countries.
AiCure amplified a preexisting relationship with Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), announcing Syneos as the first mover participant in its AiCure Partnerships for Excellence (AiPEX™) program – a novel strategic contract research organization (CRO) partnership to drive faster, smarter trials to optimize patient engagement.
AiCure increased its patent portfolio to 67 issued and allowed patents in the U.S. and worldwide, with over 110 patents filed.
"We are defining a new gold standard in life science data tools, our company's dramatic growth is evident, and we will continue to set the bar high as we deliver operational and clinical intelligence with our partners," said Adam Hanina, chief executive officer of AiCure. "AiCure is well-positioned as we enter 2020 to continue to pursue our mission of establishing the link between patients, disease and treatment."
As part of this tremendous growth, AiCure has achieved several corporate, artificial intelligence and client milestones, including:
Corporate Momentum
- Record pace of new customer acquisition with the addition of 13 new clients
- Increased year-on-year revenue and bookings over 60% from 2018 to 2019
- Announced Syneos Health® as the first mover participant in the AiPEX™ program
- Raised $24.5 million Series C bringing institutional funding to over $50 million with $12.25 million in its Series A in 2016, $15 million in its Series B in 2017, and additional support from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- Increased worldwide patent portfolio to 67 issued and allowed patents and 110 filed.
- Examples of industry accolades include:
- Ranked by CB Insights in the 2019 Digital Health 150
- Listed among PM360's Most Innovative Companies
- Ranked in the 10 Health Tech Companies to Watch in 2019 by Socialnomics
Artificial Intelligence and Platform Milestones
- Greatly enhanced the AiCure data and machine learning (ML) platform to support continuous learning, and to include a cross platform secure data warehouse, with a built-in analytics engine
- Enabling expedited development of ML-driven insights and analytics across more than 1 million dosing events
- Providing transparent, reproducible outputs to enable customers' comprehension and interpretation of ML model performance and accuracy
- Announced the general availability of 10 new releases for our technology platform while supporting international growth with 15 additional languages
- Expanded AiCure portfolio of unique digital biomarkers (face, voice and movement markers) to help determine disease severity and treatment response
Client Milestones
- Contracted 39 clinical studies in 2019
- Increased customer base by 45%
- Collaborating with 14 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies
- Expanded global reach advancing clinical research across 16 new countries
- Initiated 17 new clinical trial programs across 13 therapeutic areas
About AiCure
AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company targeting the health care industry. AiCure uses artificial intelligence to see, hear and understand how people respond to treatment across clinical trials and patient care. Clinically proven to accurately measure and modify patient behavior, AiCure's technologies keep patients engaged and optimized to treatment, as well as assess treatment effectiveness.
Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 110 patents filed and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com and follow our progress on LinkedIn and on Twitter @AiCure.
Contact information:
Mario R. Nacinovich Jr., MSc
Global Head, Communications and Marketing
AiCure
19 West 24th Street, 11th Floor
NY, NY 10010
www.aicure.com
mario.nacinovich@aicure.com
M + 1 917 710 7322
SOURCE AiCure
Share this article