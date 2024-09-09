AIDA Cruises tests further biofuels

AIDAprima is refueled with blended advanced biofuels for the first time

ROSTOCK, Germany, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the port of Rotterdam yesterday, AIDA Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation's world-class cruise lines, refueled its AIDAprima cruise ship for the first time using 100% renewable Bio Marine Fuel as part of a pilot project to evaluate the fuel performance in regular ship operations for potential for future use. The blended biofuel is produced entirely from advanced feedstocks organic waste or residue. The Bio Marine Fuel (BMF100) sustainable biofuel supplied by VARO Energy is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions minimum of 85% compared to conventional fossil fuels.

"We are focused on identifying advanced fuels and technologies we can use to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In our search for the fuel mix of the future, we have been gathering valuable experience through trials using various biofuels since 2022, and we continue to closely cooperate with experts from industry and science to develop new approaches to continuously reduce emissions," explains AIDA Cruises President Felix Eichhorn. "In order to achieve a sustainable future, we need a growing supply of biofuels and other low-carbon alternative fuels – available globally at scale and at marketable prices," Eichhorn continues.

After refueling in Rotterdam, AIDAprima will test the new biofuel during regular ship operations on upcoming voyages from Hamburg through the fjords of Norway. The fuel performance will help determine its potential for future use across the AIDA fleet.

"Since 2019 VARO has successfully developed, blended, and supplied a diverse range of biofuels for marine bunkering. Our products include B30/B100, HVO (up to 100 percent) and various low FAME biofuel blends. We are excited to supply AIDAprima, working with AIDA and Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise company. This operation, taking place near our Rotterdam office, reflects our ongoing efforts to support marine customers in their decarbonization journey as the industry adapts to new regulations. We look forward to continuing our work with AIDA and expanding our biofuel offerings in the ARA region and beyond," commented Sacha Konan, Country President / VP Commercial Benelux & France at VARO Energy.

AIDA Cruises Investing in Alternative Fuels & Technologies

It is important to AIDA Cruises that second-generation biofuels are used on board, as they are produced exclusively from organic waste and residual materials. Also, when compared to other technological innovations, using biofuels in regular ship operations is uncomplicated because they can be used without major modifications to the engines and tank infrastructure of existing ships. In general, and depending on the specific biofuel used, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced minimum by 85% compared to fossil fuels.

AIDA Cruises has been investing toward a sustainable future for cruising for many years as part of its decarbonization strategy. In addition to trailing biofuels, AIDA Cruises is using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to deliver immediate greenhouse gas emission reductions in the absence of market-ready zero-emission maritime fuels. AIDA Cruises also is expanding its use of alternative energy sources such as shore power to operate ships in port, as well as onboard batteries to store extra energy for use during peak engine operation to reduce fuel use. Together with various partners, the cruise company is working intensively on further solutions for using renewable and synthetic fuels.

AIDA Cruises was one of the first in Carnival Corporation & plc's family of cruise lines to test biofuels and was among the first to conduct live biofuel tests on working cruise ships globally. The cruise line's biofuel tests support the overall Carnival Corporation sustainability mission, including its aspiration to achieve net-zero emissions from ship operation by 2050.

VARO Energy supplies biofuels

AIDA Cruises is working with VARO Energy for the first time on this fuel test. As one of the leaders in the introduction of low-carbon fuels for marine the Swiss based company has taken an innovative blending approach which results in a high-quality marine biofuel that can be used as a drop-in alternative to mineral-based marine fuels without compromising on engine performance. The blend is entirely based on waste and residue streams not suitable for food or animal feed application.

