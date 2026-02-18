Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Exchange Rate for Quarterly Dividend

Dividend at an initial rate of $0.15 (U.S.) per share payable on February 27, 2026

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, 2025, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 (U.S.) per share. The dividend is payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock or Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in sterling unless shareholders elected to receive the dividend in U.S. dollars by February 13, 2026.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by Bloomberg (BFIX) at 12 noon London time on February 17, 2026 (US$1 = 73.72457 pence). Accordingly, the $0.15 (U.S.) per share dividend payable in sterling on February 27, 2026, will be 11.05869 pence per share.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

