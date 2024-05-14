Aidaptive Recognized in 'Leading 100 2024' for Pioneering Solutions in Ecommerce

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidaptive, the leading eCommerce AI platform, is proud to announce its recognition as part of The Leading 100 List for 2024.

The Leading 100 List recognizes high impact technology start-ups that are transforming the direct-to-consumer business model and driving business value for brands as well as retailers. These companies are solving business problems, powering growth and helping brands deliver on customer expectations through innovative, accessible and powerful technology solutions. This prestigious recognition will be officially awarded to Rakesh Yadav, CEO of Aidaptive.

This honor shortly follows Rakesh Yadav's recent feature on Spiceworks, titled "Are AI Benchmarks Reliable?," in which he sheds light on the complexities and challenges of AI benchmarking in the tech industry. Through his input, Rakesh provides a deeper understanding of the reliability of AI benchmarks, emphasizing the importance of transparent and practical metrics in evaluating AI technology—a principle that has guided Aidaptive's approach to developing industry-leading solutions.

"At Aidaptive, we are thrilled to be recognized among The Leading 100, as it reflects our vision and dedication to empowering retailers and eCommerce businesses through cutting-edge AI," said Rakesh Yadav, CEO of Aidaptive. "This accolade is a recognition of our team's hard work and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence, particularly in how we harness AI to drive real-world applications and tangible outcomes for our clients."

The recognition at The Lead Summit will not only honor Aidaptive's achievements but also provide a platform to showcase its revolutionary strategies and technologies that are setting new standards in the industry. Aidaptive continues to champion the use of intelligent data activation to transform digital commerce, making AI not just a tool for automation, but a strategic asset for dynamic decision-making and sustainable growth.

About Aidaptive

Founded by the former Google team behind Google Ads and Payments' artificial intelligence and machine learning infrastructure, Aidaptive is powering the next generation of hospitality businesses with an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics platform. For more information, visit https://aidaptive.com.

About The Lead

The Lead helps brands compete in an increasingly digital and direct selling environment by introducing future business trends, presenting winning strategies, and connecting them with the right technologies. Unlike conferences and information outlets that focus either on big retail or just a single stakeholder, The Lead showcases actionable insights across marketing ecommerce, stores, customer experience, and last mile for brands selling direct.

