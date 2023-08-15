Aidaptive releases second "CRO Anthem" music video to assist eCommerce leaders in getting ready for Black Friday

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidaptive, the leading eCommerce AI Platform, is launching the second music video from the "CRO Anthem" Collection today. The highly anticipated 2023 "CRO Anthem" Part II has also been expertly crafted in collaboration with creator and rapper Ding Zheng.

On August 1st, 2023, Aidaptive announced the "CRO Anthem" Collection and released the first music video of the series. The Part I video emphasized key challenges eCommerce marketers and executives face when preparing for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season in a creative and humorous way.

Maintaining its predecessor's playful meme-inspired visuals and sharp lyrics, Part II underscores the importance of proactive planning to seize this profitable holiday season. The video also showcases how marketers and executives can leverage artificial intelligence to tackle such challenges.

Additionally, the track cleverly embeds pop culture references, from Taylor Swift and Rebecca Black to The Rock, as well as eCommerce heavyweights like Nick Sharma and Moiz Ali, making it a delightful watch and listen.

The 2023 "CRO Anthem" parts I and II are now available on YouTube through the links below:

PART I - https://youtu.be/W-qHPFbaIHc

PART II - https://youtu.be/oomeBC-49j0

"Given the expert predictions of this being one of the most competitive shopping seasons ever, our goal is to inspire merchants to begin their preparations early," said Rafael Granato, head of marketing at Aidaptive. "It's important to keep in mind that a mistake made on Black Friday or Cyber Monday may not only impact your revenue for that week but may drastically reduce returning customer rates and future revenue for your business, ultimately jeopardizing your growth objectives. Preparation is the key to avoiding such pitfalls."

About Aidaptive

Founded by the former Google AI team behind Google Ads and Payments, Aidaptive is powering the next generation of digital commerce with an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics digital commerce AI platform. Trusted by industry-leading retailers and direct-to-consumer eCommerce brands, Aidaptive enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale while optimizing conversion rates automatically. For more information, please visit https://aidaptive.com/blackfriday.

