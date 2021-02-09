Aidentified Secures $10 Million in Series A Funding to Accelerate its Growth

"This is one of the most powerful applications that I've seen," said Paul Selian, EVP of State Street Bank. Tweet this

In the past 3 years, Aidentified has focused development on state-of-the-art AI and machine learning technologies and proprietary relationship mapping algorithms. To date, Aidentified has mapped 5+ billion relationship paths between 210 million consumer and 80 million professional profiles. A total of $4+ trillion of Money in Motion Wealth Events were linked to this population including 1+ million career and management changes.

"This is one of the most powerful applications that I've seen in Financial Services," said Paul Selian, EVP of State Street Bank, an Investor and Board Member at Aidentified. "It's an innovative and powerful service where users can track their client's wealth relational to life changes, as well as discover new opportunities and, most importantly, how to connect," said Selian.

Aidentified empowers its clients to search for new prospects, monitor existing clients, and see the interconnectivity across their teams, boards of directors, clients, and extended personal and professional networks to discover non-obvious relationships through the real-time tracking of over 80 million businesspeople and the events that shape their lives.

The Aidentified team members hailed from Wall Street and Silicon Valley, having held executive roles at Amazon, Dow Jones, OppenheimerFunds, Merrill Lynch, Oracle, and Dun & Bradstreet. This carefully curated team has also been involved in investing, building and running over 40 companies from "napkin" to exit.

"The pandemic has disrupted our collective networking capability, and meeting face to face has been replaced with video calls and emails," comments Tom Aley, CEO and Chairman of Aidentified. "Our service enables advisors, sales and business development people to discover and prioritize new opportunities that would have otherwise gone unseen – by matching event-based propensities with how you and your firm are connected to new revenue through those relationships. We have validated our technology and its usefulness though successful pilots with leading partners in a strategic group of industries and are excited to scale the business in 2021 with the introduction of this growth capital."

Aidentified was founded by twin brothers Darr and Tom Aley after a number of successful data related ventures and work at Amazon, D&B, and Dow Jones. The unmet opportunity they saw was the "Holy Grail" of combining an individual's consumer and professional attributes into a unified single household profile, using new technology to surface relevant relationships.

Leveraging 210 million U.S. profiles, Aidentified uses the latest AI and machine learning technologies that allow its customers to search for prospects based on recent wealth events that include stock trades, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, management changes, new company investments, income, age, location, position within a company, personal interests and more. Aidentified's proprietary Relationship Mapping algorithms further help by connecting customers' personal and corporate networks and their client networks to find the strongest path to a prospect. ( www.aidentified.com )

