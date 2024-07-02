Aidium Unveils 24/7 Customer Support to Empower Mortgage Professionals Anytime, Anywhere

Around-the-clock phone, email, and chat support ensures seamless operations for mortgage professionals working beyond traditional hours.

BOULDER, Colo., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidium, the leading business intelligence and mortgage CRM platform, proudly announces its 24/7 customer support service. This underscores Aidium's commitment to providing unparalleled support, ensuring mortgage professionals have access to real-time assistance whenever needed.

With mortgage professionals often working beyond standard business hours, continuous support becomes crucial. Aidium's new 24/7 support service ensures lenders can resolve issues and receive assistance without delays, helping maintain productivity.

"Emergencies don't wait for business hours, and neither do we," said Spencer Dusebout, CEO of Aidium. "Our customers use Aidium at all hours—nights, weekends, even holidays—so we had to offer support whenever needed, with real people ready to take phone calls and respond to messages."

Key Features:

Always-On Support: Aidium ensures a team is always available to handle customer issues.

Multichannel Support: Live support through phone, email, and online chat makes it easy to get help anywhere, anytime.

Benefits of 24/7 Support:

Enhanced Customer Experience: Aidium users can reach out for live support anytime, ensuring they never lose a business opportunity due to platform problems.

Operational Efficiency: Continuous monitoring of Aidium's CRM system allows the support team to proactively identify and address issues before they impact users.

Continuous monitoring of Aidium's CRM system allows the support team to proactively identify and address issues before they impact users. Business Continuity: Always-on support ensures no gaps in coverage, maintaining smooth business operations for lenders.

Business Continuity: Always-on support ensures no gaps in coverage, maintaining smooth business operations for lenders.

Reduced Enterprise Burden: Aidium's 24/7 support and seamless onboarding process take a significant burden off enterprises by handling all support and implementation tasks beyond regular business hours.

Quotes from Leadership: "At Aidium, we recognize that our clients operate in a demanding and time-sensitive industry. Our 24/7 support service ensures they have the necessary assistance to overcome challenges promptly," said Tim Tietz, Head of Customer Support. "This initiative is part of our broader commitment to enhancing the overall user experience and success of mortgage professionals."

About Aidium: Aidium is the ultimate business intelligence and CRM platform offering a comprehensive set of tools specifically designed for mortgage professionals. From lead conversion and automation to marketing, referral management, enterprise controls, and reporting, Aidium provides an all-encompassing platform that addresses every aspect of the mortgage business. For more information, visit thinkaidium.com.

Greg Kassardjian

Vice President of Marketing, Aidium

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aidium