AidKit and NACo to Host Live Q&A with Former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Navigating FEMA Changes

Former FEMA Administrator joins a fireside chat and live Q&A on what county emergency management, health and human services and recovery leaders can control right now

DENVER, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT

AidKit, in collaboration with the National Association of Counties (NACo), will host a fireside chat with live Q&A, titled "County Leaders Navigating FEMA Changes."

The one-hour virtual session will feature Deanne Criswell, former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The conversation will explore what counties can control, from pre-disaster planning and cross-department coordination to post-disaster recovery positioning, even as broader policy conditions continue to evolve.

The webinar will include live audience Q&A, giving county emergency management, health and human services and disaster recovery leaders an opportunity to engage directly with a former FEMA leader about practical strategies for navigating federal disaster programs and strengthening local preparedness.

Attendees will learn:

Stability amid uncertainty: Which parts of the FEMA process remain consistent and where delays are most likely to occur

Which parts of the FEMA process remain consistent and where delays are most likely to occur A 6–12 month readiness checklist: Immediate actions counties can take before the next disaster event

Immediate actions counties can take before the next disaster event Documentation strategies: How to protect funding and reduce audit risk under increased scrutiny

How to protect funding and reduce audit risk under increased scrutiny Leadership tools: Approaches for supporting staff and maintaining team performance during prolonged, high-stress response cycles

Approaches for supporting staff and maintaining team performance during prolonged, high-stress response cycles Public trust tactics: How to communicate with residents during slow or complicated recovery efforts

WHO

Deanne Criswell, Former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Brittany Christenson, CEO, AidKit

Kadeem Robinson, Partnerships Manager, AidKit - Event Emcee

WHEN & WHERE

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please click here.

About AidKit

AidKit is the infrastructure behind many of the nation's most effective aid and relief programs, helping even the leanest governments and nonprofit teams deliver aid and benefits in days, not months. Designed to meet the complex demands of large-scale aid and public benefits distribution, AidKit's all-in-one technology platform streamlines workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, adapting to each community's needs rather than requiring communities to adapt to the platform. With integrated fraud mitigation, compliance tracking and real-time caseload management tools, AidKit ensures programs operate with precision, accountability and data security. Drawing on a proven record of successful implementations, AidKit expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partners, delivering results that maximize impact and build public trust across programs ranging from disaster relief to public benefits modernization. Active in 27 states, AidKit has served 240+ government and nonprofit partners and distributed over $400 million in aid. Founded in 2021, AidKit is a Certified B Corporation and a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.aidkit.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for AidKit)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AidKit