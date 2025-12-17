AidKit Closes a Pivotal Year as Trusted Aid Infrastructure, Unveils New Brand Identity

After four years of expanding real-world use cases and national-scale delivery, AidKit enters 2026 as permanent infrastructure for fast, fair and scalable aid, supported by robust technology and deep operational expertise

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AidKit, a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently, today marks the close of a defining year of growth and national expansion. In 2025, AidKit expanded its reach across disaster response and recovery, guaranteed income, tax relief, worker stipends, small business recovery and public benefits modernization, while deepening partnerships with state and local governments, nonprofits and philanthropic organizations. Today, AidKit introduces a new brand identity that reflects its evolution from a rapid-response solution into enduring aid infrastructure now deployed in more than half of U.S. states.

Powered by robust technology and hands-on operational expertise, AidKit now supports an expanding range of programs nationwide, helping partners deliver assistance quickly, accurately and effectively. The company's momentum reflects a reality facing public agencies today: expectations continue to rise while resources remain constrained.

"We're most proud of the role we've played in helping agencies and direct service nonprofits do their jobs under real pressure," said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. "They're the ones answering the phones, processing applications and working to get help out the door while rules change and budgets tighten. It's high-stakes work with real human consequences. Supporting that work means removing barriers and friction wherever possible to keep aid flowing. This helps programs reach eligible people faster, more accurately and with dignity so communities can trust how support is delivered."

AidKit's new visual identity, including a redesigned logo and website, aligns with the scale and complexity of the programs AidKit now supports. It reinforces AidKit's role as reliable, day-to-day aid infrastructure for governments and nonprofits.

Founded in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, AidKit began in Colorado as a rapid-response technology solution to help communities distribute emergency cash assistance quickly and equitably. What started as crisis relief has evolved into a comprehensive, configurable aid platform paired with expert services. AidKit quickly configures its proprietary software to power complex programs safely, accurately and at scale. Programs typically launch in days rather than months, saving agencies significant costs compared to traditional consulting models.

Since its inception, AidKit has:

Supported more than 240 government agencies and nonprofits nationwide

Processed more than 600,000 aid applications

Distributed more than $385 million in aid to 110,000+ recipients

Delivered aid that has impacted an estimated 280,000+ people, including organizations, small businesses and individual recipient households.

Throughout 2025, AidKit accelerated its national footprint and operational maturity through a series of milestones, including:

Securing $8.5 million in Series A funding to advance product development and expand client services

Launching AidKit Essentials, a rapid-deployment toolkit combining proven workflows, technology and expert guidance

Successfully administering Los Angeles County's Small Business and Worker Relief Funds following the January 2025 wildfires

Supporting Cook County's Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, one of the largest publicly funded guaranteed income programs in U.S. history, as well as the county's 2025 Homeowners Relief Fund

Achieving Certified B Corporation status

Earning a 2025 Stevie Award for Technology Excellence and a Gold 2025 Globee® Award for Impact for its use of AI in identity verification, fraud detection and accessibility

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently, securely and transparently. Built to meet the complex demands of large-scale aid and benefits distribution, AidKit's all-in-one technology platform streamlines workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden—configuring to the needs of each community rather than forcing programs into rigid systems. With integrated fraud prevention, compliance tracking and real-time caseload management tools, AidKit ensures programs operate with precision, accountability and data security. Drawing on a proven record of successful implementations, AidKit expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partners. From disaster relief to benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit is a woman-led Certified B Corporation that has supported over 240 agencies and nonprofits, processed more than 600,000 applications and distributed $385 million in aid. For more information, visit AidKit.com.

