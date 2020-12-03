Aidoc and Imbio partner to provide an industry first AI solution to prioritize suspected pulmonary embolism and automatically calculate RV/LV ratio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of enterprise AI solutions, and Imbio, a leading provider of medical image analysis for pulmonary and cardiothoracic diseases, announced today a partnership intended to provide the world's first end-to-end AI solution for pulmonary embolism (PE), with the goal of ultimately improving efficiency and quality of pulmonary embolism detection and treatment.

"Achieving the value of AI in clinical practice requires end-to-end solutions which consolidate the various AI results and tailor their delivery to the clinical needs," said Tom Valent Aidoc's VP of Business Development "Imbio and Aidoc have joined forces to develop a complete PE solution to radiologists and interventionalists, both in terms of the suite of relevant algorithms and a seamless workflow native to each type of physician."

Aidoc's FDA cleared AI solution already provides real-time notifications of patients with suspected pulmonary embolism. Imbio's quantitative imaging analysis is intended for use for the automatic calculation of RV/LV ratio. The partnership is intended to provide thoracic radiologists and pulmonary embolism management programs timely notification of pulmonary embolism cases combined with automated RV/LV ratio calculations to potentially improve patient severity assessment and expedite treatment.

"Automating and presenting RV/LV ratio measurements to PE intervention teams has the ability to aid in patient care," said Mike Hostetler Imbio's Director of Marketing & Sales. "Combining this with Aidoc's always-on AI platform is intended to trigger targeted alerts to the relevant physicians, enhancing the synchronization of intervention teams and the quality of treatment provided to the patients."

In the United States alone, up to 200,000 people a year die due to pulmonary embolism. Undetected or late detection of pulmonary embolism is one of the most common causes of preventable death in hospitalized patients. Pulmonary embolism diagnosis can be highly challenging due to its variable and non-specific presentation, making AI-driven workflow triage potentially beneficial. Research has shown that early diagnosis and treatment may significantly improves outcomes and saves lives.

CAUTION: The combined Aidoc and Imbio product is an investigational device. Limited by Federal law to investigational use.

