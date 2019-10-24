Aidoc's AI Wins 'Best New Radiology Software' in Prestigious Minnies Awards

Aidoc's AI radiology solutions identify critical findings in CT scans, prioritizing them in a radiologist's worklist and ensuring that patients with the most critical conditions are diagnosed and treated first. Aidoc's pulmonary embolism solution received FDA clearance in May this year, and is in full clinical and commercial use by 1,400 users at over 200 medical centers worldwide.

The award marks a turning point as AI in radiology moves from algorithms and proofs-of-concept into mature, clinical and commercial solutions that are already saving lives, improving patient care and speeding the treatment of serious conditions. AI is on its way to becoming a standard of care in radiology.

Aidoc will showcase the PE solution as well as announce new oncology specific product innovations this year at RSNA - Booth #10305 - North Hall Level 1 - AI Showcase ).

Aidoc's FDA cleared solutions detect time sensitive pathologies and prioritizes them in the radiology workflow. Aidoc is one of the only radiology AI companies that is already delivering clinical value to over 250 leading hospitals and radiology groups. With a proven track record of integrating into a myriad of IT architectures with all types of PACS, workflow solutions and modalities, radiology departments using Aidoc will set the pace for delivering the best quality of care in the future.

