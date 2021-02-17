AiFi and Wundermart Partner to Launch Autonomous Grab-And-Go Convenience Stores Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi , the leading company creating frictionless autonomous shopping experiences powered by AI, today announced its partnership with Wundermart , a company that creates unmanned, data-driven retail marketplaces, to initially roll out 20 autonomous convenience stores in Q1 of 2021. Wundermart will implement AiFi's computer vision technology into existing stores in Europe to enhance the shopping experience, remove friction at checkout, improve inventory management, and deliver in-depth consumer insights.The computer vision technology will also be implemented in Wunderware, the plug and play SaaS package for autonomous retail, available to all existing retailers and formula owners. In the near future, Wundermart and Wunderware plan to open more than 1000 locations equipped with AiFi's technology.

"The pandemic has caused everything in our lives to shift, including how we shop. This shift made innovation a requirement, which is why we are pleased to partner with Wundermart to make its unmanned marketplaces entirely contactless," said Steve Gu, co-founder and CEO of AiFi. "Our computer vision technology enhances Wundermart's convenient in-store experience and enables shoppers to continue on with their everyday lives in a safe and efficient manner."

AiFi's camera-only solution offers a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy shopping experience while delivering the highest industry standards in product recognition, shopper tracking, and receipt accuracy. Wundermart will implement AiFi's OASIS to track automatic shop replenishments from suppliers, which will enhance performance and data integrity. AiFi's OASIS is trained to recognize tens of thousands of SKUs with pinpoint accuracy including shelved products of any size and food that is warm, frozen, or fresh, as well as dispensed drinks and more.

Currently, Wundermart customers enter a store, grab their desired items, scan each item, and make their payment at the self-checkout kiosk. Once AiFi's autonomous shopping model is deployed at the stores, customers can choose to either scan their store app or credit card at the kiosk before or after grabbing their desired items. Customers can then walk out of the store without needing to scan each individual item, as AiFi's computer vision technology allows for a more efficient and frictionless shopping experience.

"AiFi's technology helps us create a delightful, convenient and safe shopping experience for our shoppers. They can simply scan in, select what items they want to purchase, and walk out," said Laurens de Kleine, co-founder of Wundermart. "The system will also be used to improve accuracy of automated restocking, one of the many functions in our total solution for autonomous retail. AiFi has pioneered and become the global leader in computer vision technology. This partnership will bring us closer to our mission to transform the future of retail."

Wundermart will also use computer vision to obtain better insights in consumer behavior in order to improve the shop offering and performance. This data is processed inside each store, and AiFi's technology does not use facial recognition or collect biometric data, which ensures the highest level of customer privacy.

Wundermart's stores vary between 50 to 200 square feet on average and are currently located in areas such as hotels, offices, and transportation hubs. AiFi and Wundermart plan to announce additional store implementations later this year.

About Wundermart

Wundermart is a retail-technology company offering turnkey unmanned shop concepts for the hospitality industry. Within two years, and with recent funding from a leading Dutch VC, Slingshot, the company has built 70 plus shops in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and is rapidly expanding. In December of 2020, Wundermart announced the launch of its new entity, by the of name of Wunderware. Wunderware is the end-to-end solution which enables existing retailers and formula owners to instantly become fully autonomous. By offering Wunderware as a plug & play SaaS/PaaS-model, retailers can benefit from the most innovative technology on the market and redeploy their staff to do what only humans can: provide outstanding customer service.

About AiFi

AiFi's AI-powered retail solutions let brands launch checkout-free, fully autonomous, and contactless stores that provide an unrivaled shopping experience for their customers worldwide. AiFi works with top retailers worldwide such as Carrefour, Albert Heijn, and Zabka. In December of 2020, AiFi announced the world's largest 4,000 square foot hybrid autonomous convenience store stocked with more than 2,000 SKUs in Shanghai, China. The autonomous retail technology provider currently has the second highest number of store deployments. AiFi has raised a total of $29.5 million from investors including Qualcomm Ventures, Cervin Ventues, TransLink Capital, and Plum Alley. For more information on AiFi, please visit www.aifi.com

