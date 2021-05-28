AiFi Partners with Verizon to Bring 5G-Powered Autonomous Convenience Store to Indianapolis 500

"As in-person gatherings start back up, venues and consumers alike will prioritize personal safety in every way possible," said Steve Gu, founder and CEO at AiFi. "Our NanoStore allows attendees to avoid crowded lines and experience contactless shopping while purchasing their favorite snacks and drinks. We're incredibly excited to partner with Penske to bring a seamless shopping experience to event attendees, allowing them to get back to their seats faster to enjoy the race."

"The NanoStore provides a completely new and futuristic shopping experience for attendees," said Rebecca Russelink, Chief Information Officer at Penske Entertainment. "We're excited to work with AiFi and Verizon to ensure the best possible customer service with this unique store."

"Giving race fans the ability to experience the power of Verizon 5G at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through AiFi's autonomous shopping NanoStore is an exciting moment for us," said Andy Brady, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Verizon Business. "Our long-standing partnership with Penske is filled with industry-driving innovation. AiFi shares that same passion and have been amazing partners in making this autonomous shopping experience come to life."

Customers may enter the NanoStore by scanning the Indy Express Shop app. Once scanned, the computer vision-technology around the store will observe and track the items that a customer chooses. When customers are done shopping, customers can walk out and will receive a receipt to their app or email within minutes. AiFi's computer vision-technology has achieved an accuracy rate of 99% for a seamless customer experience, without using facial recognition or storing biometric data.

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 30, with several preliminary events taking place on days leading up to the final race. The AiFi NanoStore is currently open for customers to experience.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available in parts of more than 70 cities.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an American icon and the world's greatest racecourse. With more than 250,000 permanent seats, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the world's largest sports seating facility and hosts the largest single-day sporting event in the world, the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Since its opening, the Speedway has been a proving ground for automobiles and an important factor in the development of the present-day automobile. The Speedway also has been the scene of more than 100 Indianapolis 500-Mile Races and the GMR Grand Prix, plus NASCAR, Formula One, and MotoGP, playing host to many of the greatest champions, pioneers and innovators in auto racing, motorcycle and aviation competition history.

About AiFi

AiFi enables reliable, cost-effective, and entirely contactless autonomous shopping with AI-powered computer vision technology that provides an unrivaled shopper experience for retailers and consumers around the world. AiFi works with top global retailers such as Carrefour and Zabka to create customized autonomous shopping experiences with flexible integration and entry options, which grant customers the option to check out with a cashier or autonomously through the AiFi platform. AiFi has more than 15 stores deployed worldwide. The company has raised a total of $29.5 million from investors including Qualcomm Ventures, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, and Plum Alley. For more information on AiFi, please visit www.aifi.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

