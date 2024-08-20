AIHM, SCU, and Cornerstone Collaboration to Co-Host Inaugural Whole Health Conference in October 2024

Interprofessional continuing education credits available to all conference attendees

WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole Health is emerging as the next evolutionary step in integrative health and medicine. In response, the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM), Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU), and the Cornerstone Collaboration for Societal Change have announced they will co-host the Inaugural Whole Health Conference, "Bringing Whole Health to Life," from October 25 to 27, 2024, at Paradise Point Resort and Spa in San Diego. Healthcare professionals from across the spectrum are invited to collaborate and learn how to scale these integrative approaches in their practices, clinics, and hospitals.

"We are proud to partner with AIHM and the Cornerstone Collaboration for the first Whole Health Conference, providing our communities with a unique opportunity to further their Whole Health mission. Through this collaboration, we strengthen our commitment to institutional advancement as leaders in Whole Health. This alliance allows our organizations to enhance and promote our transformational position at the intersection of healthcare and education for the future," said SCU President and CEO Dr. John Scaringe.

This partnership brings together innovators in Integrative Medicine and Whole Health education to provide a platform for experts, practitioners, and enthusiasts to explore Whole Health practices and discuss strategies for improving healthcare for all.

"This is tremendously exciting, and large system transformation is really hard. We run the risk of people and systems adopting the language but not truly changing the entire paradigm of healthcare. So, at this conference, we will do a deep dive into what Whole Health is and how you can truly help drive this transformation – personally, professionally, and across systems," said Dr. Tracy Gaudet, Executive Director for SCU's Doctor of Whole Health Leadership program and Co-Founder of the Cornerstone Collaboration for Societal Change.

The conference will feature keynote speakers such as Mimi Guarneri, MD; Patrick Hanaway, MD; Don Berwick, MD; Tracy Gaudet, MD; and Lise Alschuler, ND, FABNO, eMBA. Additionally, there will be panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions focusing on the latest research, trends, and best practices in Whole Health.

As part of this inaugural conference, AIHM is making interprofessional continuing education credits available to all attendees through its new partnership with a Jointly Accredited provider, The University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC). Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education (IPCE) is the first and only accreditation that promotes interprofessional continuing education by and for the healthcare team. This innovation is governed by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, and the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Accreditation Program.

"We are proud to be a part of building solutions for a healthier community through our continuing education partnership with AIHM for the Inaugural Whole Health Conference, "Bringing Whole Health to Life". Through our commitment to outcomes-driven lifelong learning, both The University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC) and AIHM address challenges and opportunities in implementing Whole Health care," said Charles Taylor, UNTHSC Executive Vice President and Provost.

Conference attendees will learn how to transform themselves, their practices or workplaces, and the healthcare system toward whole-person health. They can also attend a gala on Saturday, October 26, at 7:00 PM PST to celebrate the 10th anniversary of AIHM. Additionally, on October 24, attendees are invited to a Pre-Conference session, "Whole Health Implications for the Integrative Approach to Acute and Chronic Pain: Focus on Exercise, Movement, and Manual Therapies." This session aims to address the widespread challenge of musculoskeletal pain across health disciplines and highlight its fragmented treatment approaches. Renowned clinicians will present specific and practical pain management strategies, emphasizing physical and movement therapies that target the role of the neuromusculoskeletal system in pain conditions.

To learn more and register, visit AIHM Conference.

About Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine (AIHM)

As a global educational authority, the Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine (AIHM) is an interprofessional community of healthcare providers, researchers, and academics. United by the common goal of advancing the knowledge, practice, and policies that champion treating the "whole" person— mind, body, spirit, community, and planet.

AIHM remains grounded in the fundamental tenets of health: equity, diversity, and justice. Driven to integrate care disciplines for improving patient, provider, and practice outcomes, AIHM is a welcome home to all proponents of Whole Health. For more information about AIHM, please visit https://aihm.org/about/ .

About Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU)

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only integrative, Whole Health universities—preparing students to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit) by blending the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches. Founded in 1911 as one of the nation's very first chiropractic colleges, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward since the very beginning. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical/Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

About Cornerstone Collaboration for Societal Change

Cornerstone Collaboration is driven by a mission to catalyze and accelerate societal change by humanizing individual behaviors and the systems that shape our world. Their vision is one where people thrive and society flourishes, resulting in improved physical, mental, and spiritual well-being across communities. This transformation also aims to create societal systems that prioritize human values in their operations, ultimately leading to increased benefits for humanity and life on Earth from our global resources. For more information about Cornerstone Collaboration, please visit https://cornerstonecollaboration.org/who-we-are/ .

About The University of North Texas Health Science Center

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth is located in the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District. HSC trains the health care providers, public health workforce and scientists of the future in an interprofessional ecosystem. In HSC's six schools, students learn to work in teams and develop an innovative mindset that prepares them for a rapidly changing health landscape. HSC Health, the clinical enterprise of the Health Science Center, provides patient-centered care to people across Tarrant County. HSC's research enterprise provides a foundation to expand the frontiers of scientific discovery to improve health and well-being. For more information about UNTHSC, please visit https://www.unthsc.edu/ .

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences