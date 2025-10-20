Chicago and San Diego Campuses of Pacific College of Health and Science (PCHS) to join Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU)

Agreement Strengthens the Leadership Positions of Both SCU and PCHS in Integrative, Whole Health Education

WHITTIER, Calif. and CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) and Pacific College of Health and Science (PCHS) today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement through which SCU will assume PCHS's Chicago and San Diego campuses and programs. As part of the agreement, SCU will also take over Pacific Center for Lifelong Learning, PCHS's online Cosmetic Acupuncture Program, and Pacific Symposium, the nation's largest and most respected acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) conference, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees annually. The PCHS New York campus, including all New York-based on-ground and online programs, will continue to operate independently and are not part of this transaction.

Leaders from both institutions emphasized that this change builds on the shared strengths of two recognized leaders in integrative health education. The transition provides the strongest possible pathway for the PCHS San Diego and Chicago campuses to thrive in today's dynamic higher education environment, while enabling both SCU and PCHS to advance their shared missions of transforming healthcare through an integrative, whole-person approach.

As part of SCU, the Chicago and San Diego campuses, students, staff, and faculty will benefit from:

Expanded Program Offerings – SCU plans to bring additional degree and certificate programs to the Chicago and San Diego campuses, broadening options for students and making these locations destinations for those pursuing careers in integrative, whole-person healthcare.

– SCU plans to bring additional degree and certificate programs to the Chicago and San Diego campuses, broadening options for students and making these locations destinations for those pursuing careers in integrative, whole-person healthcare. National Leadership in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) – SCU and PCHS are both large and recognized leaders in TCM education. When the Chicago and San Diego campuses become part of SCU, the institution will be the nation's largest accredited TCM program, uniting exceptional faculty expertise, advanced clinical training, and impactful research.

– SCU and PCHS are both large and recognized leaders in TCM education. When the Chicago and San Diego campuses become part of SCU, the institution will be the nation's largest accredited TCM program, uniting exceptional faculty expertise, advanced clinical training, and impactful research. Enhanced Student and Faculty Opportunities – As part of SCU, students, faculty, and staff will gain access to new resources, broader interprofessional learning experiences and professional development options.

– As part of SCU, students, faculty, and staff will gain access to new resources, broader interprofessional learning experiences and professional development options. A Unified Alumni Network – Graduates from both institutions will become part of a larger, more diverse alumni community, strengthening professional connections, mentorship opportunities, and career pathways across the country.

"This is an exciting next step in SCU's journey as the nation's first Integrative, Whole Health University," said Dr. John Scaringe, President and CEO of SCU. "We are not only creating a national hub for TCM education, innovation, and advocacy, but expanding our reach and influence on integrative, whole-person care and healthcare transformation more broadly."

Malcolm Youngren, President of PCHS, added: "By partnering with SCU, we are ensuring that our Chicago and San Diego campuses can continue to grow and compete in the ever-changing higher education landscape." With a narrowed geographic focus, PCHS will:

Accelerate its multidisciplinary approach to holistic medicine integrating acupuncture, nursing, and massage therapy in New York.

Respond to the demands from NY hospitals and healthcare organizations by creating a model where nurses and acupuncturists work hand in hand, forging new approaches to integrative healthcare that addresses the growing demand for integrative healthcare solutions.

Expand its campus footprint; initially with an additional 7,000 sq ft of space at the Manhattan campus and later through satellite campuses in the NYC metro.

These opportunities and resources will provide future graduates with unique clinical and educational experiences that differentiate them from other healthcare professionals.

Pending regulatory approval, the Chicago and San Diego campuses, along with their students, faculty, staff, and programs are anticipated to officially join SCU in May 2026. As the transition unfolds, SCU and PCHS remain united by a shared commitment to preparing the next generation of transformative, forward-thinking healthcare professionals. By building on each institution's strengths, this partnership ensures a more resilient and more impactful future for students, faculty, and healthcare as a whole.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU)

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

About Pacific College of Health and Science (PCHS)

Founded in 1986, Pacific College of Health and Science (PCHS) is a leading accredited institution in holistic and integrative healthcare education. PCHS offers programs in acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, and holistic and integrative nursing, combining evidence-based practice with complementary therapies to prepare graduates to deliver whole-person care. Learn more at www.pacificcollege.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences