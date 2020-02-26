AIM At Melanoma And The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation Offer New Education Brochure

These two non-profit foundations previously collaborated on "Everything You Need to Know About Your Skin Exam." This brochure describes the risk factors of melanoma of the skin, explains how to assess moles according to the "ABCDE Rule," and answers frequently asked questions about total body exams.

For more information on these foundations, or to request copies of these brochures or information on how to download them, please contact:

AIM at Melanoma Foundation at EngageUs@AIMatMelanoma.org

Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation at info@molliesfund.org

ABOUT THE AIM AT MELANOMA FOUNDATION: Melanoma is one of the fastest growing cancers in the United States and worldwide. It's one of the most complex forms of cancer and has the most mutations of all solid cancers. Founded in 2004, AIM at Melanoma is a global foundation dedicated to finding more effective treatments and, ultimately, the cure for melanoma while improving the lives of those it affects. AIM's global research initiatives include The International Melanoma Tissue Bank Consortium, The Melanoma International Collaboration for Adaptive Trials, and the International Melanoma Working Group. AIM at Melanoma provides education, connection to resources and opportunities for meaningful engagement to help patients and caregviers/families better face the challenges of melanoma. For more information, visit www.AIMatMelanoma.org and follow our groundbreaking initiatives on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT THE MOLLIE BIGGANE MELANOMA FOUNDATION: Founded in 2000, after Mollie's death at twenty of metastatic melanoma, the foundation increases awareness for melanoma prevention, provides information and services on skin cancer detection and supports melanoma patients through education of the latest treatments. The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation coordinates and produces a multitude of educational programs in schools, local governments and hospital systems. Mollie's Fund has created award-winning public service announcements. Free Killer Tan, Melanoma Monsters, Mr. Sun and Oddball motivate the public to get skin checks and to be sun-safe. Updates about early detection, prevention and our initiatives can be found at info@molliesfund.org and @molliesfund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation

Related Links

http://www.AIMatMelanoma.org

