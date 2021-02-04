A.I.M. Mutual Brings Workers' Comp Coverage to Rhode Island

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I.M. Mutual recently announced the expansion of its coverage territory to Rhode Island. The company, a monoline workers' compensation carrier based in Massachusetts, was licensed in the Ocean State, effective February 1.

With the addition of Rhode Island, A.I.M. Mutual now provides workers' compensation insurance and services throughout New England. In addition to new business opportunities, a key driver of the decision was to better support broad New England based businesses by extending coverage of existing accounts with locations in Rhode Island.

"Our broker partners were asking us when we'd be in the Rhode Island market, and we're happy we can meet that need going forward," said Michael Standing, President & CEO. "It also happens to be a major milestone for us since we're now a carrier in all six New England states."

A specialist in workers' compensation for more than 30 years, A.I.M. Mutual added Maine to its market in 2019 and Vermont two years earlier. The company has been in New Hampshire, where it's the fourth largest workers' compensation insurer, since 2001, and in Connecticut since 2013. The steady expansion is expected to benefit a significant number of Massachusetts policyholders with operations outside the Commonwealth.

In addition, A.I.M. Mutual has recently been singled out for taking the initiative in workers' compensation service throughout the course of the pandemic. Measures include easing payment provisions, introducing new programs, and writing accounts in industry segments hardest hit by the economic downturn, including hospitality and health care.

"We take the partnership we have with employers and broker representatives seriously, and to the extent we can, we want to help," explained Mike Standing. "We offer an industry-leading team of people and they've been working with all our constituents—injured workers, policyholders and broker representatives--never missing a day. Our employees are dedicated and genuinely committed to our mission."

A.I.M. Mutual insures more than 18,000 businesses throughout New England and is sponsored by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth's largest employer organization. To learn more about A.I.M. Mutual visit www.aimmutual.com

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

