A.I.M. Mutual Elects Daniel A. Landers President & Chief Executive Officer

"We are very pleased to name Dan as our President and CEO," said John Myers, Chairman of the Board. "Under Dan's direction, we are confident A.I.M. Mutual will remain an industry leader in the workers' compensation space and the preferred carrier for thousands of employers throughout New England."

Dan Landers succeeds Michael E. Standing, who passed away in October.

Dan brings more than 30 years of workers' compensation insurance experience to the role. Previously, he had been Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for A.I.M. Mutual, responsible for workers' compensation insurance operations, agency management and strategic planning. In addition, he has held positions as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Director of Field Operations, Director of Marketing, and Regional Manager. Prior to joining A.I.M. Mutual in 2002, he worked at EBI Companies as Branch Manager and for The Hartford Insurance Company in its loss control operation.

Dan, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire, lives in Bow, New Hampshire, with his wife Amy and six children.

About A.I.M. Mutual

Established in 1989, A.I.M. Mutual is a workers' compensation insurance carrier serving 18,000 policyholders throughout New England. The company has earned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best Company, the industry's leading rating agency, and is sponsored by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth's largest employer organization. For more information about A.I.M. Mutual click here: www.aimmutual.com

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies