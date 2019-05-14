A.I.M. Mutual Expands Workers' Comp Coverage to Fifth State

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years as a workers' compensation insurance carrier in New England, A.I.M. Mutual is pleased to announce its expansion of coverage to Maine. Already serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut, this move for 2019 extends A.I.M. Mutual's operational territory across much of New England.

"We are excited to enter the Maine marketplace," said Michael Standing, President and CEO. "We started out in 1989 in response to a workers' compensation crisis in Massachusetts. Much of our business focus continues to be on Massachusetts, but we can now extend coverage to employers who have operations in other states."

In 2017, A.I.M. Mutual began issuing policies in Vermont. The company has been in New Hampshire, where it's the fourth largest workers' compensation insurer, since 2001, and in Connecticut since 2013.

Thirty years in the business is a significant milestone, given the competitive demands of the workers' compensation market. "We offer an industry-leading team of people and an industry-leading platform of services," added Mike Standing. "Our employees are dedicated and genuinely committed to our mission."

That mission is based in large part on being a stable, financially sound insurer. A.I.M. Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, the industry's premier credit rating agency, and has more than $650 million in assets.

To underscore its reputation as a regional carrier, A.I.M. Mutual introduced a brand refresh in 2019 to coincide with its 30th year. Marketing efforts are chiefly directed toward quality and responsive deliverables—including broader digital access for policyholders and their broker representatives.

"Our new tagline is 'First we listen.' We want to hear what people have to say, whether they're policyholders, injured workers or broker partners. We consider writing coverage that others don't because we take the time to understand the risk and how best to service it," Standing said.

A.I.M. Mutual, headquartered in Burlington, Mass., insures more than 18,000 businesses throughout New England and employs over 175 people. Since inception, the company has been sponsored by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the state's largest employer organization.

For more information on A.I.M. Mutual, please visit www.aimmutual.com.

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

Related Links

http://www.aimmutual.com

