A.I.M. Mutual Joins Area Insurers in Supporting Museums for All

Expanding STEM Education at McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I.M. Mutual is joining with area insurers and businesses to support the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, a non-profit 501(c)(3) science museum located in Concord, New Hampshire. The Discovery Center is marking its first full year as part of Museums for All, a program offering free or discounted admissions to more than 1,000 museums across the country.

By making admission more affordable, Museums for All expands the reach and quality of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.

"We're so happy that we're able to provide quality STEM education at a more accessible price point through Museums for All," said Katie Marinoff-Silk, Director of Development at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, whose mission is to inspire every generation to reach for the stars. "A.I.M. Mutual is helping to provide resources so that we may continue to participate in the reduced-admission program."

A.I.M. Mutual is a sponsor of the first annual Davis & Towle Insurance Group Drive for the Sky, a fundraiser set for June with all proceeds going directly back to the Discovery Center for ongoing operations and STEM education.

"The Discovery Center and the Museums for All program really fill a vital role in our communities," said Kevin Snyder, Director of Sales and Marketing at A.I.M. Mutual. "We're happy to support this initiative with Davis & Towle along with other members of the insurance and business community. We're looking to help bring STEM education to as many people as possible."

Through Museums for All, visitors who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are eligible for free or discounted admission. They just need to enter "4All" when purchasing tickets online and show their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card on arrival. In its first year, nearly two percent of all visitors to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center benefited from the program, providing more than $4300 of savings. Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Association of Children's Museums.

FIND PARTICIPATING MUSEUMS WITH MUSEUMS FOR ALL

Dedicated to New Hampshire space pioneers Christa McAuliffe and Alan Shepard, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center features 21st century interactive exhibits on aviation, astronomy, Earth and space science, a full-dome, all-digital planetarium (one of only four 10K planetariums in North America) and a variety of science, technology, and engineering and mathematics programs. The engaging, robust, educational programs are geared toward families, teens, seniors, students, community groups and lifelong learners.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE MCAULIFFE-SHEPARD DISCOVERY CENTER

About A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

Established in 1989, A.I.M. Mutual is a workers' compensation insurance carrier serving 18,000 policyholders throughout New England. The company holds a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best Company, the industry's leading rating agency, and is sponsored by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth's largest employer organization.

LEARN MORE ABOUT A.I.M. MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANIES

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies