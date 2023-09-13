A.I.M. Mutual Named A Best Place to Work in Insurance

News provided by

A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

13 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Award Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Insurance Industry

BURLINGTON, Mass. , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies today announced it has been named in the 2023 Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual program presented by Business Insurance magazine and Best Companies Group. Based on confidential employee survey results, they identified 100 employers in the industry for this year's list.

A.I.M. Mutual, a New England workers' compensation insurance provider, is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

"We really appreciate being named a Best Place to Work in Insurance and the fact this recognition comes from our staff," said Daniel Landers, President and CEO. "We have an amazing team here, helping us build a dynamic culture that allows us to succeed, personally and professionally, and put our vision and values in practice. Ultimately that's bringing peace of mind to the workers' compensation experience."

Winning companies will be featured in the November issue of Business Insurance. They include agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers divided into categories of small, medium and large employers, with staff sizes ranging from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

To learn more about A.I.M. Mutual visit our website at www.aimmutual.com

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

