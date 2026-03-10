A.I.M. Mutual Partners with RISE to Develop Future Insurance Leaders

Strengthens Commitment to Insurance Industry Mentorship

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies is proud to announce a new partnership with RISE, a professional community dedicated to developing the next generation of insurance leaders. A.I.M. Mutual has joined RISE as a Corporate Member, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting early-career professionals and investing in the future of the insurance industry.

RISE (Rising Insurance Star Executives) welcomes insurance professionals from across the country. Through mentorship, education, networking, and leadership development, RISE empowers professionals to accelerate their careers and helps organizations attract, engage, and retain top talent.

"A.I.M. Mutual's commitment to developing emerging talent and investing in the future of our industry aligns perfectly with the mission here at RISE," said Amy Cooper, chief executive officer of RISE. "Together we're building pathways for rising professionals to grow, lead, and thrive. We're happy to welcome A.I.M. Mutual as a Corporate Member."

Daniel Landers, president and chief executive officer at A.I.M. Mutual, was named to the RISE Advisory Board in 2025. The Board is comprised of industry executives who share a passion for diversity and the future success of the insurance industry.

"We look forward to actively supporting RISE initiatives both as an employer and insurer," said Dan Landers. "We are inviting our employees to take advantage of RISE educational opportunities and share their expertise in mentorship roles. In turn, that will further spotlight the rewarding career paths our industry offers."

By joining RISE as a Corporate Member, A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies aligns with a nationwide community of organizations investing in leadership development, industry engagement, and long-term talent sustainability.

Established in 1989, A.I.M. Mutual is a workers' compensation insurance carrier serving 18,000 policyholders throughout New England. The company holds a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best Company, the industry's leading rating agency.

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies